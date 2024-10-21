2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Predictions: Who Wins it All?
The 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs will begin soon with the regular season done and dusted.
Inter Miami were impressive throughout the campaign, claiming the 2024 Supporters' Shield and the best regular season in MLS history with 74 points while Lionel Messi is in prime position to win the MVP award with performances that saw him become the team's all-time leading goalscorer.
Joining the Herons as MLS Cup favorites are the likes of Columbus Crew, LA Galaxy and LAFC. All four teams finished in the top four places of their respective Eastern and Western Conferences on Decision Day.
Here's how the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs could shake out.
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Predictions - Wild Card Round
Eastern Conference Wild Card - CF Montréal vs. Atlanta United
The Five Stripes miraculosly qualified for the playoffs after some late drama against Orlando City at Inter&Co Stadium. Not many predicted Atlanta United to be part of the postseason, but they now find themselves in a somewhat winnable matchup vs. Montréal and their former MVP striker, Josef Martínez.
Prediction: CF Montréal 1-2 Atlanta United
Western Conference Wild Card - Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Portland Timbers
Although Vancouver Whitecaps finished above Portland Timbers in the table, the Western Conference Wild Card match is actually being held at Portland's Providence Park due to a scheduling conflict at Vancouver's BC Place. Vancouver really needs home support to come out on top, and for that reason Portland should take of business at home.
Prediction: Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 Portland Timbers
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Predictions - Round One
Eastern Conference
- Inter Miami vs. Atlanta United
With Atlanta advancing past Montréal, we would then see Miami take on the Five Stripes in an interesting Round One matchup. Atlanta went unbeaten against Miami in the regular season, taking four points off Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's side and could make life difficult for Messi and Co. in the Best of Three series format. Miami advances but it will take all three games from the Herons.
Prediction: Inter Miami advances 2-1 with both wins coming at home
- Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC
Orlando City vs. Charlotte FC is one of the more well-balanced matchups in Round One. Charlotte has made significant progress with Dean Smith on the touchline, but Orlando simply has too much quality up front to not come away with the series win.
Prediction: Orlando City sweeps Charlotte FC 2-0
- Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls
Continuing with the theme of close matchups in Round One, reigning champions Columbus square off against New York Red Bulls. Red Bulls contain plenty of firepower up front, but a Wilfried Nancy masterclass sees the Crew win in game three at home.
Prediction: Columbus Crew advances 2-1 with both wins at home
- FC Cincinnati vs. NYCFC
Pat Noonan's FC Cincinnati side are one of the toughest teams to beat with current MVP Luciano 'Lucho' Acosta in the team. The Orange and Blue face off against a talented NYCFC side that has yet to really put it together over a consistent period. Given Cincinnati's experience, they should have no problem taking care of business in Round One.
Prediction: FC Cincinnati sweep NYCFC 2-0
Western Conference
- LAFC vs. Portland Timbers
With Portland taking down Vancouver at home, they hit the road to take on LAFC in Game One of Roune One. LAFC is in excellent form and should comfortably sweep Phil Neville's team.
Prediction: LAFC sweeps Portland Timbers 2-0
- Seattle Sounders vs. Houston Dynamo
This is arguably the most balanced Round One matchup in the Western Conference. Seattle's squad has worked well together for years under Brian Schmetzer while Houston remains steady under Ben Olsen. Seattle should have just enough to get past the Dynamo in three games.
Prediction: Seattle Sounders advance 2-1 over Houston Dynamo
- LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids
The Galaxy rebounded after a dismal 2022 season to finish just behind rivals LAFC in the Western Conference table. While Colorado can be a dangerous side in attack, it isn't strong enough on the defensive end as the Galaxy stars should exploit the Rapids' backline to advance in two games.
Prediction: LA Galaxy sweeps Colorado Rapids 2-0
- Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota United
Eric Ramsay has done well to guide Minnesota United to the postseason in his first season in charge of the Loons. However, that impressive season comes to an end against Real Salt Lake and Cristian 'Chicho' Arango.
Prediction: Real Salt Lake advance 2-1 over Minnesota United
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Predictions - Conference Semi Finals
Eastern Conference
- Inter Miami vs. Orlando City
An showdown between the two Florida-based clubs could be on the cards in the Eastern Conference semi finals between Miami and Orlando. The Lions will make life difficult but Miami should roll on to the Conferece finals with a narrow win.
Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Orlando City
- Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati
A rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference final is on the cards on the other side of the Eastern Conference bracket. We could be in for another firecracker of a match with Columbus narrowly taking down their in-state rivals.
Prediction: Columbus Crew 3-2 FC Cincinnati
Western Conference
- LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders
The two teams met on the first day of the regular season and could meet again in one of the final matches of 2024. Seattle are rather strong defensively like LAFC, but Denis Bouanga and Olivier Giroud prove to be the difference makers on the counter.
Prediction: LAFC 2-0 Seattle Sounders
- LA Galaxy vs. Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake could take this one down to the wire against a vulnerable Galaxy defense, but Vanney's team will progress to the Conference Final with a late, late goal from Riqui Puig.
Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-1 Real Salt Lake
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Predictions - Conference Finals
Eastern Conference
- LAFC vs. LA Galaxy
The top two teams in the Western Conference table meet in the Western Conference Final. The Galaxy come out swinging but LAFC turn the score around late on to reach its third-straight MLS Cup
Prediction: LAFC 2-1 LA Galaxy
Western Conference
- Inter Miami vs. Columbus Crew
Like the Galaxy, Miami also have a rather leaky defense that is masked by the best attacking department in MLS. That will be put to the test against the Crew as Miami just about edge out Nancy's team to advance to its first-ever MLS Cup.
Prediction: Inter Miami 3-2 Columbus Crew
2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Predictions - MLS Cup
- Inter Miami vs. LAFC
Should Miami and LAFC both reach MLS Cup, there would be an abusrd amount of attacking between the two teams: Messi, Suárez, Bouanga, Giroud, Matías Rojas, Mateusz Bogusz, and Carlos Vela.
LAFC's defense should give them a chance, too, but there's simply no way you can bet against Messi in a match like this.
Prediction: Inter Miami 3-2 LAFC