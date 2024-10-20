Lionel Messi Becomes Inter Miami's All-Time Leading Goalscorer After Revs Hat Trick
Lionel Messi's second-half hat trick against New England Revolution helped Inter Miami seal the MLS single-season points record in front of a home crowd at Chase Stadium.
Miami's 74 points accumulated through 34 regular season matches are the most-ever in league history, surpassing New England's 73 points in 2021. Messi's hat trick also saw him climb above Leo Campana's 32 goals to become Miami's all-time leading goalscorer in less than two seasons played at the south Florida club.
However, the hosts got off to a cold start as Luis Suárez recorded a first-half brace to level the score before the halftime break.
The 37-year-old came on for the final half-hour of action and had an immediate impact on the game. Messi was involved in Benjamin Cremaschi's go-ahead strike, playing a perfect lofted through ball over the Revolution defense for Jordi Alba to square across the face of goal that Cremaschi tapped home.
Messi would go on the score the final three goals of the match, beginning with a stunning strike from distance that made it 4–2 in favor of Miami. The Barcelona legend danced around a couple of New England defenders before firing an effort past Aljaž Ivačič.
Messi then added his second of the match with a brilliant run that split the Revolution defense. Ivačič got something on the shot but Messi put enough power behind it to get the ball over the line.
Messi capped off his hat trick and 33rd overall goal for Miami to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer by finishing off an excellent team move by the Herons. Messi drifted into the New England penalty area unmarked as Suárez sent in the required cross, showcasing the chemistry between the two players.
The hat trick was also Messi's second in five days after bagging three goals in Argentina's 6–0 win in FIFA World Cup Qualifying action against Bolivia on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Miami will hope that Messi can keep up his impressive goalscoring run to lead the Herons to glory in the upcoming MLS Cup Playoffs.
The Argentine legend is the MVP favorite having amassed 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 appearances this season and is now up to 51 goal contributions overall in 36 appearances since joining in July 2023.