MLS Golden Boot Race Heats Up With Five Weeks Left
The end of the Major League Soccer regular season is around the corner and with it the Golden Boot race.
Teams like Inter Miami and LA Galaxy wouldn't be atop their respective Eastern and Western Conference tables if it weren't for their top scorers. Several players have nearly eclipsed the 20-goal mark with several weeks remaining in the season.
Former Crystal Palace and Liverpool forward Christian Benteke currently tops the scoring charts with 18 goals. It's been a subpar season for D.C. United under new head coach Troy Lesesne. Benteke's team remains in the playoff conversation thanks to his aerial prowess and ruthlessness in front of goal.
Cristian 'Chicho' Arango has logged 17 goals in 2024 while leading the line for Real Salt Lake. Arango is in his first full season with RSL and has quickly returned to form that saw him help LAFC lift the MLS Cup in 2022 before departing for Pachuca in Liga MX.
Both Denis Bouanga and Luis Suárez are tied with 16 goals each. Suárez's first season with Miami has delivered despite the absence of Lionel Messi. Bouanga has shown no signs of slowing down after winning the award last year as he continues to produce striker-like numbers while playing out wide for LAFC.
Philadelphia Union's Daniel Gazdag and FC Dallas Newcomer of the Year favorite Petar Musa have both bagged 14 goals this season. Mateusz Bogusz and Andrés Gómez have both tallied 13 goals with the latter out of the conversation after moving to Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais earlier this summer.
Columbus Crew's Juan 'Cucho' Hernández can't be ruled out even though he faces a steep challenge of getting back into the race. Hernández's 13 league goals are tied for fifth-most along with Bogusz.
Benteke, Bouanga, Arango and Suárez appear to be the likely most candidates to take home this year's award.