2025–26 Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw: Date, Time, Qualified Teams
The Carabao Cup enjoys and endures a unique place in the hierarchy of English football.
It is undoubtedly the most widely disrespected trophy on offer. Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson once dismissed it as “something for the kids” while one of his many flailing predecessors, José Mourinho, mused: “Could English football be better without this competition? Maybe we would be fresher for European competitions.”
Yet, the innate importance of England’s secondary cup becomes readily apparent once you’ve been knocked out. What Manchester United would give to be in the hat for this year’s quarterfinals?
While the Red Devils go green with envy, a glut of Premier League clubs will be involved in a draw with ever-growing importance.
When Is the Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw?
The fourth round began on Tuesday. Cardiff City overcame Wrexham in the first meeting between these Welsh rivals since 2004. Fellow League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers came out on the wrong side of a penalty shootout with Fulham while Manchester United’s slayers Grimsby Town were downed by Brentford.
When Time Is the Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw?
The draw will get underway after the conclusion of Newcastle United’s fourth-round tie with Tottenham Hotspur, which kicks off at 8 p.m. (4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT). There is no extra time at this stage of the competition, so even a penalty shootout should only push the draw back to around 10:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT).
How to Watch the Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw
U.K. viewers can watch the draw unfold on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports News as well as Sky Go. The unlikely double act of Jamie Redknapp and Jobi McAnuff will offer their live analysis of the draw which is hosted by Mark Chapman.
Viewers in the United States can catch the draw across Paramount+.
Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Draw Teams
Qualified
- Brentford
- Fulham
- Cardiff City
Remaining Ties
- Arsenal vs. Brighton
- Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
- Swansea City vs. Man City
- Wolves vs. Chelsea
- Newcastle vs. Tottenham
Carabao Cup Quarterfinal Dates
Round
Date
Preliminary round
July 29–Aug. 5, 2025
First round
Aug. 12–19, 2025
Second round
w/c Aug. 25, 2025
Third round
w/c Sept. 15 and w/c Sept. 22, 2025
Fourth round
w/c Oct. 27, 2025
Quarterfinals
w/c Dec. 15, 2025
Semifinals
w/c Jan. 12 and w/c Feb. 2, 2025
Final
March 22, 2026