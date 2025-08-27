2025–26 Carabao Cup Third Round Draw: Full List of Fixtures
The Carabao Cup third round has been drawn as the rest of the Premier League sides enter the competition.
The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford, Burnley, Fulham, Brighton and Everton all advanced having played in the round prior, though some English top flight teams are already out of the competition. Leeds United were upset by Sheffield Wednesday, West Ham United lost to Wolves, Sunderland to Huddersfield and Bournemouth fell to the Bees.
Manchester United played in the final game of the second round with the Red Devils shocked by League Two team Grimsby Town. The Red Devils trailed by two goals at halftime, but Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire leveled the score late to force penalties. In a shootout that seemed like it would never end, Mbeumo missed the 26th attempt as Grimsby advanced.
Focus turns to the likes of Newcastle United, the current holders, Liverpool, Manchester City and more joining the competition. Championship darling Wrexham are also still alive as well.
Check out the full list of fixtures as the Carabao Cup heats up.
2025–26 Carabao Cup Third Round Draw
- Port Vale vs. Arsenal
- Swansea City vs. Nottingham Forest
- Lincoln City vs. Chelsea
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Doncaster Rovers
- Brentford vs. Aston Villa
- Huddersfield vs. Manchester City
- Liverpool vs. Southampton
- Newcastle United vs. Bradford
- Sheffield Wednesday vs. Grimsby Town
- Wolves vs. Everton
- Crystal Palace vs. Millwall
- Burnley vs. Cardiff
- Wrexham vs. Reading
- Wigan vs. Wycombe
- Barnsley vs. Brighton
- Fulham vs. Cambridge
When is the Carabao Cup Third Round?
The third round will take place between September 15–22.
Which Premier League Teams Have Been Eliminated From the 2025–26 Carabao Cup?
- West Ham United (Lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in second round)
- Bournemouth (Lost to Brentford in second round)
- Leeds United (Lost to Sheffield Wednesday in second round)
- Manchester United (Lost to Grimsby Town in second round)
- Sunderland (Lost to Huddersfield in second round)