2025 FIFA Club World Cup Team of the Tournament: Chelsea, PSG Stars Dominate
Hundreds of players turned out across 63 matches at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup but not all shone equally bright in the United States.
There were some exceptional individual performances at the tournament, some of which came out of left field. Much like the international World Cup, an array of talents announced themselves to new audiences otherwise unaware of their abilities.
But some of the dazzling superstars we’re more familiar with also rose to the occasion, underscoring their elite status with some breathtaking displays.
Picking the Team of the Tournament is no simple feat but we’ve given it our best shot regardless.
Sports Illustrated’s Club World Cup Team of the Tournament (4-2-3-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma was integral to PSG’s impressive collection of clean sheets in the United States, producing particularly staggering performances during the knockout stage that were befitting of his 2024–25 form.
RB: Achraf Hakimi—Hakimi scored in the Champions League semifinal and final for PSG en route to the title and built on his stellar attacking output at the Club World Cup with a flurry of goals and assists.
CB: Thiago Silva—Few expected the 40-year-old to produce such consistently exquisite displays at the tournament but class is permanent. Silva was essential to Fluminense’s stern defense, helping them reach the semis.
CB: Kalidou Koulibaly—Another former Chelsea defender who surprised a few at the tournament was Koulibaly of Al Hilal. He managed a goal and assist in the knockout stage to add to several highly impressive defensive performances in the group phase.
LB: Nuno Mendes—PSG’s full backs were usually unstoppable over the past year, with Mendes offering similar dynamism and attacking potential to Hakimi. A disappointing end to the tournament cannot take away from his impressive showings.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuador international continues to provide some much-needed grit and defensive awareness in the heart of Chelsea’s midfield and he conjured up some fantastic performances in the U.S.
DM: Vitinha—Vitinha is indispensable for PSG and continually proves the linchpin in the engine room. The Portuguese’s energy levels, defensive cover and stellar distribution allowed João Neves and Fabián Ruiz to bomb forward and get amongst the goals.
RW: Jhon Arias—The 27-year-old might not have scored or assisted a hatful at the tournament but he was relentless in the final third for Fluminense. He proved an almighty challenge for opposition defenses, who struggled to contain his trickery and intelligence.
AM: Cole Palmer—Enzo Maresca has challenged Palmer to dominate big games, and that’s exactly what he did in the final. Two goals and an assist against the best team on the planet spoke volumes of his talents.
LW: Pedro Neto—Neto’s debut term with Chelsea was far from plain sailing but the Portuguese offered an extended glimpse of his potential this summer. Goals were easy to come by in North America and few were able to match his output.
ST: Gonzalo García—García was one of the breakout stars of the tournament, bagging four for Real Madrid as he guided them to the semifinal. The 21-year-old forward scored against Al Hilal, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund at the tournament.