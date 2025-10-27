2025 FIFPRO World XI: Full List of Nominees
The main criticism with the Ballon d’Or—chiefly from players who haven’t received the award—is that it is a prize voted for by journalists. What do they know?
The FIFPRO World XI puts the ranking power back in the hands of the players. The global organisation which represents more than 66,000 men’s and women’s professional players draws upon the expertise of these individuals to decipher the best of the best.
Voting based on the 2024–25 season has already been underway, with the 26 most popular men’s and women’s players now revealed. The reigning European champions naturally dominate proceedings, with seven of Paris Saint-Germain’s starting XI for the men’s Champions League final getting the nod.
Arsenal Women are also well represented, while England’s triumph at the summer’s European Championships has given the nominees a particular Lionesses twang.
More votes will be compiled to ensure that two definitives XIs are drawn up, comprising a goalkeeper and at least three defenders, midfielders and forwards. These illustrious lineups will be unveiled on Nov. 3, 2025.
Men’s World XI Nominees
Goalkeepers
- Alisson Becker (Liverpool, Brazil)
- Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain / Manchester City, Italy)
Defenders
- Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool / Real Madrid, England)
- Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona, Spain)
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)
- Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco)
- Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil)
- Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)
- William Saliba (Arsenal, France)
Midfielders
- Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England)
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City / Napoli, Belgium)
- Luka Modrić (Real Madrid / AC Milan, Croatia)
- João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)
- Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England)
- Pedri (Barcelona, Spain)
- Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay)
- Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)
Forwards
- Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
- Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France)
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina)
- Raphinha (Barcelona, Brazil)
- Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr, Portugal)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)
- Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)
Women’s World XI Nominees
Goalkeepers
- Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham, Germany)
- Mary Earps (Paris Saint-Germain, England)
- Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)
Defenders
- Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, Nigeria)
- Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain)
- Millie Bright (Chelsea, England)
- Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England)
- Olga Carmona (Real Madrid / Paris Saint-Germain, Spain)
- Ellie Carpenter (OL Lyonnes / Chelsea, Australia)
- Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)
- Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)
Midfielders
- Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona, Spain)
- Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona / Al Hilal, Morocco)
- Debinha (Kansas City Current, Brazil)
- Patricia Guijarro (Barcelona, Spain)
- Vicky López (Barcelona, Spain)
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)
- Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)
- Keira Walsh (Barcelona / Chelsea, England)
Forwards
- Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal / Brighton & Hove Albion, England)
- Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia)
- Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid, Colombia)
- Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid, Spain)
- Chloe Kelly (Manchester City / Arsenal, England)
- Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)
- Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)