England Beat Spain to Be Crowned Women’s European Champions
England successfully defended their European Championship title against the odds with a penalty shootout victory over Spain on Sunday.
After a 1–1 draw in normal time, Chloe Kelly thundered in the decisive spot kick to end a nerve-shredding penalty shootout and sink tournament favourites Spain.
Unlike their previous outings in the knockout stages, England actually started brightly. Leah Williamson had forewarned the measured respect that Spain would be afforded. “They are fantastic footballing team and they are the best at what they do and we’re very much aware of that,” the Lionesses skipper shrugged, before tellingly adding. “We think we’re pretty good in areas as well.”
Sarina Wiegman’s side snapped at the heels of their illustrious opponents, refusing to allow any easy pass amid the blur of red, white and blue. This high press caught Laia Aleixandri off-guard and presented Lauren Hemp with a clear shot at goal from the corner of the six-yard box inside the opening 20 minutes. Cata Coll was forced into a fine save.
The reigning world champions soon relieved the pressure. A cluster of scuttling red shirts clumped around the right-hand side of the final third, employing a combination of force and flair to find Ona Batlle on the byline. The Barcelona fullback picked out an unmarked Mariona Caldentey to head in a 25th-minute opener. Lucy Bronze, the England defender who let Arsenal’s star player nod her nation in front unchallenged, was left with her head in her hands.
Caldentey’s goal sucked all the air out of England. Spain, by contrast, seemed to grow in confidence with each deftly stroked pass. There were faint strains of “olé” from the crowd before Lauren James was forced off injured in the 41st minute, delivering another blow to the dwindling optimism among England’s contingent.
One figure with infamously bulletproof confidence was James’s replacement: Chloe Kelly. Arsenal’s buccaneering winger didn’t wait for the closing stages to produce her signature moment of magic, instead swinging a cross right onto Alessia Russo’s forehead shortly before the hour-mark. Coll was completely wrong-footed by Russo’s wonderfully measured effort back into the far corner.
England’s leveller briefly knocked Spain off their stride, yet the world champions soon regained a stranglehold of the ascendancy. Even without Alexia Putellas, who was surprisingly taken off with 20 minutes of normal time remaining, the Tomé’s side racked up chances without giving up any. England’s last shot from open play was in the 69th minute. Nevertheless, these familiar foes couldn’t be separated until a dramatic penalty shootout.
Beth Mead managed to slip, score and miss to begin a series of spot kicks dominated by both goalkeepers. The England forward lost her footing while taking the first effort, performing an inadvertent double touch which led to a retake that Coll beat away.
Hannah Hampton got a firm glove to deny Caldentey and then Aitana Bonmatí before Williamson’s kick was rebuffed by Coll. Salma Paralleulo dragged her attempted agonisingly wide to tee up Kelly for yet another decisive intervention.