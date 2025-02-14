2025 MLS Power Rankings: The Top Teams to Watch This Season
The 2025 Major League Soccer season is right around the corner after a record-breaking offseason filled with blockbuster transfers, record fees, and shocking intra-league moves.
From the historic arrival of Emmanuel Latte Lath at Atlanta to the surprising (though still unconfirmed) transfer of Evander to FC Cincinnati, there have been major shake-ups across the league.
Add to that a 30th team in San Diego FC, led by marquee signing Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, and this season is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable yet—one where not only the usual contenders battle for MLS glory, but dark horses could emerge as genuine threats.
Ahead of the opening day on Feb. 22, we've put together our first power rankings of the year, analyzing which teams are poised to start strong and which may struggle to keep up.
30. Toronto FC
FC Toronto has barely opened its wallet this offseason—a worrying sign for a team that finished 11th in the Eastern Conference last year.
Lorenzo Insigne, who has failed to live up to the hype since signing in 2022, also remains on the books despite not being part of new head coach Robin Fraser’s plans. The injury-prone star is still collecting $15 million in wages and, more importantly, occupying one of Toronto’s invaluable Designated Player spots.
It’s all looking a bit bleak for the Reds.
29. Philadelphia Union
After a difficult 2024 MLS season that saw them finish 23rd overall, the Philadelphia Union is set to kick off 2025 with largely the same underwhelming squad.
Defender Ian Glavinovich, on loan from Newell’s Old Boys, and midfielder Jovan Lukic, signed from Serbian side FK Spartak Subotica, are the only major additions—but neither is likely to be a game-changer.
Cavan Sullivan, the youngest player in MLS history, is expected to take on a bigger role this season. However, placing high expectations on a 15-year-old—especially in a squad lacking overall quality—would be unfair.
Another tough season likely awaits the Union.
28. Nashville SC
Nashville endured an almost unbelievable collapse in the second half of last season, winning just three of its last 14 MLS games to finish 25th overall.
The signing of 2024 MLS Cup MVP Gastón Brugman from LA Galaxy brings some optimism heading into 2025, and fans will no doubt be hoping Hany Mukhtar can rediscover his form.
In reality, however, Mukhtar’s best days appear to be behind him, and one strong addition won’t be enough to turn around B.J. Callaghan’s struggling side.
27. D.C. United
Had it not been for the goals of Christian Benteke, who finished as MLS's top scorer with 23 goals last season, D.C. United would have finished even lower than 21st.
Fortunately, the big Belgian will return for the 2025 season, but beyond that, there isn’t much to get excited about.
The loss of young stars and fan favorites Matai Akinmboni and Ted Ku-DiPietro to Bournemouth and the Colorado Rapids is also a blow, and with limited reinforcements brought in, a difficult year likely lies ahead.
26. New York City FC
Aside from homegrown additions and securing Maxi Moralez to a new deal, New York City FC have made just one new signing this offseason: goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh, who arrived as a free agent.
However, he won’t be starting ahead of Matt Freese in Pascal Jansen’s side, meaning the team will likely enter the 2025 season with the same squad that finished 6th in the Eastern Conference in 2024.
With other teams around them strengthening their rosters, it’s hard to see NYCFC competing this season.
25. Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lake has been busy this offseason, bringing in 12 new players while parting ways with 17.
Unfortunately, the departures outweigh the arrivals.
While the Claret and Cobalt have made a couple of smart signings—most notably midfielder Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen and youngster Tyler Wolff from Atlanta United—they have also lost key players, including last season’s top scorer, Chicho Arango, and veteran Matty Crooks, who played a vital role in 2024.
The silver lining is that they managed to retain star player Diego Luna. However, even after his standout performances with the USMNT in January, he can't carry the team alone.
24. San Diego FC
It's hard to predict how MLS's newest and 30th team, San Diego FC, will perform this season without a competitive game under its belt.
However, its roster—headlined by landmark signing Hirving Lozano and bolstered by experienced MLS stars like Emmanuel Boateng and Andrés Reyes—suggests it could make a strong debut.
23. FC Dallas
FC Dallas lost not one, not two, but three key players in the offseason, offloading Alan Velasco, Jesus Ferreira, and Paul Arriola for a combined $12.5 million to Boca Juniors and the Seattle Sounders.
Some of that money was used to sign Luciano Acosta—one of MLS's top players—from FC Cincinnati, along with defender Osaze Urhoghide from French side Amiens.
However, we can’t help but feel that a new center forward is needed if Eric Quill’s side is to significantly improve on last season’s 19th-place finish.
22. Houston Dynamo
The Houston Dynamo narrowly missed out on qualifying for the CONCACAF Champions Cup last season, finishing just three points shy of a spot in the tournament.
If they are to go one better this season, it will have to be with a new-look roster, having released or sold no fewer than seven regular first-team players and two other squad members in the offseason.
Notable departures include veteran goalkeeper Steve Clark, last year's joint top scorer Latif Blessing, and Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera.
Herrera has been replaced by USMNT starlet Jack McGlynn, who joined in a $2.1 million move from the Philadelphia Union. However, other reinforcements are still needed to avoid taking a step backward instead of forward.
21. CF Montréal
After a mostly disappointing 2024 season, Montréal picked up a head of steam toward the end of the campaign, winning five of its last seven games.
In the offseason, some players, like Gabriele Corbo and Raheem Edwards, have stepped off the train. But plenty of new passengers have jumped aboard, including German duo Fabian Herbers and Prince Owusu, as well as teenage Ukrainian prospect Hennadii Synchuk.
It remains to be seen if the changes—and the station stop—will derail the club’s forward journey.
20. Portland Timbers
Last season, the Portland Timbers built their team around Evander—the all-action Brazilian midfielder who recorded 15 goals and 18 assists in all competitions.
Now that he’s Cincinnati-bound, however, head coach Phil Neville will need to rethink his approach.
Unless the Timbers find a suitable replacement, or replacements, to step in, they could struggle to replicate last season’s attacking output.
19. St. Louis City SC
St. Louis City had a remarkable debut MLS season in 2023, finishing top of the Western Conference. However, last year, they fell victim to the infamous second-season syndrome, finishing 12th.
With a new head coach in former Aston Villa star Olof Mellberg and some new additions in the form of Timo Baumgartl and Conrad Wallem, season three presents an opportunity for City to rediscover their form.
18. Orlando City
Orlando City underwent a major overhaul last offseason and struggled to find cohesion in the first half of the 2024 campaign, winning just four of its first 18 MLS games.
The second half of season, however, was a completely different story. Óscar Pareja's side finally clicked, winning 11 of its next 18 matches.
A key part of that resurgence was winger Facundo Torres, who scored 12 goals during that stretch—but he has since been sold to Palmeiras.
To replace him, Orlando has signed Croatian winger Marco Pašalić from Borussia Dortmund. While his recent form at HNK Rijeka suggests he has the quality to fill the void, he may need time to adapt to his surroundings, meaning it could be a familiar story for Orlando again in 2025.
17. Vancouver Whitecaps
The Whitecaps will have a new manager, Jesper Sorensen, on the touchline for the 2025 season, along with a slightly revamped squad.
The team has parted ways with midfielder Stuart Armstrong, forward Fafà Picault, and Ryan Raposo, replacing them with Canada international Jayden Nelson, USMNT winger Emmanuel Sabbi, and Tate Johnson, whom they selected in the SuperDraft.
While hardly statement signings, they should be enough to steady the ship and help the team reach the playoffs once again.
16. Sporting Kansas City
Sporting KC disappointed in MLS last year, finishing 27th in the overall standings, but their run to the final of the U.S. Open Cup provided hope that better days lie ahead.
The signing of Dejan Joveljić, who scored 19 MLS goals in 2024, from LA Galaxy, along with the addition of Aris Saloniki duo Manu García and Shapi Suleymanov, will only add further optimism for the season ahead.
15. Austin FC
Austin FC has invested heavily in rebuilding its attack this offseason after a disappointing 2024 campaign in front of goal, which saw the team score just 39 times—the third-lowest total in the league.
Los Verdes signed left-winger Myrto Uzuni from Spanish side Granada for $12.5 million and striker Brandon Vázquez from Monterrey for $10 million.
Add to that right-winger Osman Bukari, who arrived from Red Star Belgrade for $7.3 million in May, and Austin heads into 2025 with one of the most exciting front lines in MLS.
It may take time for them to click, however, especially under new head coach Nico Estévez, who replaced long-time manager Josh Wolff back in October.
14. Minnesota United
Minnesota United had a promising first season under head coach Eric Ramsay in 2024, finishing sixth in the Western Conference, and the team has only strengthened in the offseason.
The Loons signed French midfielder Owen Gene for $2 million from Ligue 1 side Amiens, as well as midfielder Hoyeon Jung from South Korea, who was named the K-League's Young Player of the Year in 2023.
They also offloaded the struggling Teemu Pukki, opening up a Designated Player spot, which remains unfilled for now.
Ramsay's second season could very well be a successful one.
13. New England Revolution
No team in MLS conceded more goals last season than the New England Revolution, who allowed a staggering 74 goals in 34 games.
Fortunately, the Revs have spent the offseason addressing their defensive struggles, bringing in several new defenders, including Mamadou Fofana from Amiens, Brayan Ceballos from Fortaleza, and Ilay Feingold from Maccabi Haifa.
Adding to that, the standout signing of forward Leonardo Campana from Inter Miami should provide a boost in attack.
12. Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC made the most exciting signing of the offseason by bringing in Wilfried Zaha on loan from Galatasaray for the year.
On the surface, it seems like a fantastic move. Not only is Zaha a supremely talented player, but he also arrives with vast experience at the highest level.
However, his career has been turbulent in recent seasons. The 32-year-old has struggled to settle in Turkey and recent had a loan spell with Lyon cut short in France, amid accusations of a bad attitude.
Charlotte will be hoping he doesn't bring these issues to Bank of America Stadium and disrupt a project that has been improving year after year since its inception in 2022.
11. Colorado Rapids
Chris Armas's first year in charge of the Colorado Rapids was a positive one, with the Pids finishing 12th overall in the MLS standings and third in the Leagues Cup.
Heading into the new season, the additions of defensive duo Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from Cincinnati should help shore up a backline that was their biggest weakness last term, while Ted Ku-DiPietro will bring even more creativity in the final third.
With no major departures to offset their progress, Armas's second season has the potential to be even better than his first.
10. Chicago Fire
After finishing second-bottom in the overall standings last season, the Chicago Fire knew drastic changes were necessary—and they delivered.
In addition to appointing former USMNT and LA Galaxy manager Gregg Berhalter, a two-time MLS Cup winner, as their new head coach, the Fire made several marquee signings.
The team brought in Ivory Coast international Jonathan Bamba as a new Designated Player, along with Danish forward Philip Zinckernagel from Club Brugge and Rominigue Kouamé on loan from Spanish side Cádiz.
The only thing they didn't manage to do was sign Neymar.
9. Columbus Crew
The loss of star forward Cucho Hernández to Real Betis and the departure of Christian Ramírez to LA Galaxy will undoubtedly be a significant blow for Columbus Crew heading into the 2025 season.
Issa Tall's team has essentially lost nearly half of its goals and assists from last year, and with only a few days remaining until the start of the new campaign, it has yet to find replacements.
If they don’t make moves soon, it could be a challenging year ahead.
8. FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati lost arguably its best-ever player, Luciano Acosta, to FC Dallas in February, but that huge blow has been somewhat counterbalanced by the club's excellent additions.
Cincy have already signed young striker Kevin Denkey—who had been linked to some of Europe's biggest clubs before his move to Ohio—and are on the verge of completing a deal for Portland Timbers midfielder Evander.
The Brazilian was one of the top players in MLS last season, registering 15 goals and 15 assists. While more of an all-rounder than Acosta, he should be more than capable of filling the gap left by the Argentine in midfield.
7. Los Angeles FC
Last season's Western Conference winners, LAFC, have undergone a major offseason clear-out—particularly in attack.
The Black and Gold parted ways with Mateusz Bogusz, who scored 15 goals last term, selling him to Cruz Azul, while youngster Bajung Darboe joined Bayern Munich. They also moved on from Luis Müller, Kei Kamara, and club legend Carlos Vela.
So far, Jeremy Ebobisse has been the only attacking reinforcement, arriving from the San Jose Earthquakes to help fill the void. That could be a concern heading into 2025, especially if Olivier Giroud continues to struggle in front of goal.
Still, Steve Cherundolo’s squad boasts enough quality elsewhere to remain a serious contender for the MLS Cup.
6. New York Red Bulls
The New York Red Bulls ended last season on a high note, making an impressive run to the MLS Cup final, where they were eventually bested by LA Galaxy.
If they can carry that momentum into 2025, there's no reason they can't go one step further this season—especially with the acquisition of former Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and the re-signing of former defender Tim Parker, who helped the Red Bulls win the Supporters’ Shield in 2018.
5. San Jose Earthquakes
Though they finished at the bottom of the overall MLS standings last season, the San Jose Earthquakes have undergone a significant transformation in the offseason.
The club has brought in a wave of new talent, including one of MLS's top strikers, Chicho Arango, along with seasoned league veterans like Josef Martínez, Ian Harkes, and Mark-Anthony Kaye. Adding to the shake-up, they’ve also welcomed a new manager: Bruce Arena.
An MLS and USMNT legend, Arena seems to attract trophies like moths to a flame. But can he work his magic again with the 2024 Wooden Spoon winners? We wouldn’t bet against it.
4. LA Galaxy
Things look a little different for MLS Cup winners LA Galaxy as they head into the 2025 season.
Star man Riqui Puig is set to miss most of the campaign after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in November, while Dejan Joveljić, their top scorer in MLS last season, has joined Sporting KC.
There is some good news with the arrivals of veteran European defender Zanka and Christian Ramírez from Columbus Crew, but the loss of two of their most important stars could make defending their title difficult.
3. Inter Miami
The reigning Supporters' Shield winners, Inter Miami, will be hoping to go one better and finally clinch the MLS Cup this year in what will be its last season at Chase Stadium.
Whether it can, however, is another story.
While the team still boasts the star power of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba, it lost several key players in the offseason, including Diego Gómez and Leonardo Campana—departures it has yet to properly address.
With a new manager in town in Javier Mascherano, Miami enters a season of transition. Can the club’s veterans carry the load, or will its lack of squad depth prove costly?
2. Seattle Sounders
If the Seattle Sounders lacked one thing in 2024, it was a proper goalscorer, with Jordan Morris leading the team with just 13 MLS goals.
To address that issue, they’ve brought in USMNT star Jesús Ferreira from FC Dallas.
Although Ferreira endured a tough 2024 campaign, netting only five times, that seemed more reflective of Dallas' struggles as a whole rather than his own ability. His record of 30 goals over the previous two seasons—despite playing in an underperforming side—plus 15 in 23 appearances for the national team, proves he knows how to find the net.
Now, with stronger support around him, Ferreira could be primed for the best season of his career. If he delivers, the Sounders, already boasting the best defense in MLS, could become a truly complete team—one that few will be able to stop.
1. Atlanta United
Atlanta has arguably had the best offseason of any MLS team, both on and off the pitch.
The Five Stripes re-signed their former golden boy, Miguel Almirón, who returns with a wealth of Premier League experience. They also shattered the MLS transfer record, spending $22 million to sign striker Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough—who has been turning heads in the Championship for the past season and a half.
Beyond player signings, Atlanta secured Ronny Deila, the 2021 MLS Cup-winning coach with New York City FC, as their new manager and made a major front-office move by poaching Chris Henderson from Inter Miami as their new sporting director.
All in all, 2025 promises to be a good year for the 2018 MLS champions.