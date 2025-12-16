2025 Puskas Award: Winner, Full List of Goals Nominated
What makes a goal truly beautiful remains subjective, but the 11 nominees for the 2025 FIFA Puskás Award are objectively stunning.
The Puskás Award, named after legendary Hungarian Ferenc Puskás, was conceived in 2009 and has set about completing the unenviable task of crowning the most aesthetically beautiful strike each year.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Mohamed Salah are among the esteemed winners of yesteryear, but an array of lesser-known names have clinched the prize previously. Goals scored in Malaysia, Poland and Hungary have all been awarded the ultimate honor.
Independiente’s Santiago Montiel picked up 2025’s prize with an outrageous overhead kick from outside the box, fending off competition from a whole host of glorious strikes.
Here are all the stunning goals nominated for the 2025 Puskás Award.
Alerrandro
- Fixture: Vitória vs. Cruzeiro
- Date: Aug. 19, 2024
Overhead kicks always rank well in the Puskás Award vote, with Alerrandro’s opportune acrobatics earning him a nomination this year. The Vitória forward took advantage of an unconvincing looped clearance as he swivelled and rattled beyond the Cruzeiro goalkeeper with his back to goal.
Alessandro Deiola
- Fixture: Cagliari vs. Venezia
- Date: May 18, 2025
Cagliari turned into prime Barcelona during their Serie A clash with Venezia late in the 2024–25 season. An intricate one-touch passing move down their left flank resulted in Alessandro Deiola collecting a neat flick, before curling an inch-perfect effort into the top corner from just inside the penalty area.
Pedro de la Vega
- Fixture: Cruz Azul vs. Seattle Sounders
- Date: July 31, 2025
Volleys don’t come much more spectacular than Pedro de la Vega’s awe-inspiring strike for Seattle Sounders against Cruz Azul. A cross-field switch was turned into a surprise assist as the Argentine fired an exquisite effort into the far top corner from the left-hand side of penalty area. One that gets better with every watch.
Santiago Montiel
- Fixture: Independiente vs. Independiente Rivadavia
- Date: May 11, 2025
There could be an argument to suggest that Santiago Montiel fouled his marker moments before scoring an astonishing overhead kick from outside the box for Independiente in Argentina, but that doesn’t detract from what is an audacious and remarkable strike. A worthy winner.
Amr Nasser
- Fixture: Al Ahly vs. Pharco
- Date: April 17, 2025
Blink and you’ll miss out. Channelling his inner Wayne Rooney and Alejandro Garnacho, Pharco’s Amr Nasser produced an acrobatic volley that was as powerful as it was gorgeous, flying beyond the Al Ahly goalkeeper before he had the opportunity to set himself.
Carlos Orrantia
- Fixture: Querétaro vs. Atlas
- Date: April 16, 2025
Some unconvincing goalkeeping doesn’t take away from Carlos Orrantia’s staggering strike against Atlas in Mexico’s top tier. Collecting a poor punch from the Querétaro stopper, Orrantia proceeds to control the ball, juggle it off his left boot and knee, before thrashing a wicked shot into the top corner with pinpoint accuracy.
Lucas Ribeiro
- Fixture: Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund
- Date: June 21, 2025
While one of the weaker contenders for the 2025 award, Lucas Ribeiro’s strike at the summer’s FIFA Club World Cup was still a lovely effort. The Mamelodi Sundowns forward drove through the heart of the Borussia Dortmund defence from inside his own half and then powered beyond Gregor Kobel to score the opener in a bonkers 4–3 defeat for the South Africans.
Declan Rice
- Fixture: Arsenal vs. Real Madrid
- Date: April 8, 2025
Declan Rice’s first free kick in Arsenal’s 3–0 win over Real Madrid was a lovely effort, but his second was even more sublime. The midfielder, who was not previously known for his long-range set pieces, blended power with precision as he bent effortlessly into the top corner from 25 yards to bamboozle Thibaut Courtois.
Rizky Ridho
- Fixture: Persija Jakarta vs. Arema
- Date: March 9, 2025
Journeying all the way to Indonesia for this year’s ninth nominee, Rizky Ridho’s stellar strike from just inside the opposition half is among the contenders for good reason. Catching the Arema goalkeeper off his line, Ridho lofted a lovely effort over the wandering stopper that snuck in just underneath the crossbar.
Kévin Rodrigues
- Fixture: Kasımpaşa vs. Çaykur Rizespor
- Date: Feb. 9, 2025
De la Vega and Kévin Rodrigues are contesting a battle of truly elite volleys, with no obvious winner. While the former’s came from a tight angle, the ball dropped from a lofty height before connecting with the Rodrigues’s left boot, the Portuguese full back looping a stunning effort into the top corner with enormous power.
Lamine Yamal
- Fixture: Espanyol vs. Barcelona
- Date: May 15, 2025
One might suggest that Lamine Yamal’s strike against Espanyol wasn’t even the Spaniard’s most beautiful effort of the year, but it was still a mighty fine strike. Cutting inside and bending into the top corner, the winger helped clinch the La Liga title for Barcelona with a delightful curler.