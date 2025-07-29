Report: 2026 FIFA World Cup Group Stage Draw Date, Location Revealed
The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins to loom large with less than a year to go before the start of the tournament. FIFA has reportedly selected a date and location for the World Cup draw as fan excitement continues to build.
According to a report from TUDN’Mexico, the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw will be held in Las Vegas on Dec. 5, 2025. Despite the city not hosting a game during the actual tournament, Las Vegas has reportedly been selected as the host city for the draw. The Sphere, one of the newest landmarks of the city, will host the event.
FIFA had already announced their intention for the World Cup group stage draw to take place in December. The Athletic reported interest in Las Vegas as one of the favorites to host the event, along with Washington D.C.
It’ll be the first World Cup draw ever that reveals the future of the expanded 48-nation field for the tournament. It’ll also mark the first ever draw for a World Cup that has three host countries, with the U.S., Canada and Mexico co-hosting soccer’s biggest competition.
The draw will see all 48 nations learn their World Cup group stage opponents, with 12 groups of four countries being drawn, plus the respective order of every clash in the opening round of the competition.
At time of writing, 13 nations have already booked their spot in the 2026 World Cup, with the remaining 35 tickets set to be determined prior to the draw.
Las Vegas already hosted the draw for the 1994 World Cup. Now, it looks set to do so again.