2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw: Date, How It Works
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest in the competition’s illustrious history.
The expansion of world football’s most prestigious tournament means more participants and matches than ever before, with 48 nations duking it out for world champion status in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Countries across the globe have already undergone testing qualification campaigns to book their ticket to North America, and they will discover their group stage opponents for the tournament before the end of the calendar year.
Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 World Cup group stage draw.
When Is the 2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw?
The 2026 World Cup group stage draw will take place on Friday, Dec. 5, at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. It will begin at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT, 5p.m. GMT) and will be attended by President Donald Trump, as well as FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
The World Cup itself runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026.
Which Teams Have Qualified for the 2026 World Cup?
At the time of writing, 28 countries have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, including the three host nations. 20 more will join the party—75% of which will be UEFA teams—but the two nations who qualify via the inter-confederation play-offs will only be determined in March 2026, after the group stage draw.
Below are the teams who have qualified as things stand.
Country
Confederation
Canada (Host)
Concacaf
Mexico (Host)
Concacaf
United States (Host)
Concacaf
Australia
AFC
Iran
AFC
Japan
AFC
Jordan
AFC
Qatar
AFC
Saudi Arabia
AFC
South Korea
AFC
Uzbekistan
AFC
Algeria
CAF
Cape Verde
CAF
Egypt
CAF
Ghana
CAF
Ivory Coast
CAF
Morocco
CAF
Senegal
CAF
South Africa
CAF
Tunisia
CAF
Argentina
CONMEBOL
Brazil
CONMEBOL
Colombia
CONMEBOL
Ecuador
CONMEBOL
Paraguay
CONMEBOL
Uruguay
CONMEBOL
New Zealand
OFC
England
UEFA
How Will the 2026 Group Stage Draw Work?
The 48 nations competing at the 2026 World Cup will be divided into 12 groups of four teams. For the draw process, countries are separated equally into four different pots, with one team from each pot making up an individual group.
The United States, Canada and Mexico will be placed into Pot 1 alongside the nine qualified nations with the highest FIFA world rankings.
Countries from the same confederation cannot face one another during the group stage, except for UEFA teams given there are more European representatives than there are groups. No more than two UEFA nations will be drawn into the same group, however.
How Do Teams Qualify for the Knockout Stage?
Teams will play each group stage opponent once and the nations that finish first and second in each of the 12 groups will automatically book their place in the knockout rounds, while the eight best third-placed teams will also make it beyond the group stage.
Third-placed teams will be judged on points accumulated, with goal difference, goals scored and then disciplinary record acting as tie-breakers in that order.
2026 World Cup Schedule
Stage
Dates
Group Stage
June 11–27
Round of 32
June 28–July 3
Round of 16
July 4–7
Quarterfinals
July 9–11
Semifinals
July 14–15
Third-Place Play-Off
July 18
Final
July 19