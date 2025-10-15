SI

2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw: Date, How It Works

Forty-eight teams will compete for the World Cup trophy in 2026.

Ewan Ross-Murray

The 2026 World Cup will be staged in North America.
The 2026 World Cup will be staged in North America. / Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest in the competition’s illustrious history.

The expansion of world football’s most prestigious tournament means more participants and matches than ever before, with 48 nations duking it out for world champion status in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Countries across the globe have already undergone testing qualification campaigns to book their ticket to North America, and they will discover their group stage opponents for the tournament before the end of the calendar year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2026 World Cup group stage draw.

When Is the 2026 World Cup Group Stage Draw?

The 2026 World Cup group stage draw will take place on Friday, Dec. 5, at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. It will begin at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT, 5p.m. GMT) and will be attended by President Donald Trump, as well as FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The World Cup itself runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Which Teams Have Qualified for the 2026 World Cup?

USMNT
The USMNT have qualified as co-hosts. / IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

At the time of writing, 28 countries have qualified for the 2026 World Cup, including the three host nations. 20 more will join the party—75% of which will be UEFA teams—but the two nations who qualify via the inter-confederation play-offs will only be determined in March 2026, after the group stage draw.

Below are the teams who have qualified as things stand.

Country

Confederation

Canada (Host)

Concacaf

Mexico (Host)

Concacaf

United States (Host)

Concacaf

Australia

AFC

Iran

AFC

Japan

AFC

Jordan

AFC

Qatar

AFC

Saudi Arabia

AFC

South Korea

AFC

Uzbekistan

AFC

Algeria

CAF

Cape Verde

CAF

Egypt

CAF

Ghana

CAF

Ivory Coast

CAF

Morocco

CAF

Senegal

CAF

South Africa

CAF

Tunisia

CAF

Argentina

CONMEBOL

Brazil

CONMEBOL

Colombia

CONMEBOL

Ecuador

CONMEBOL

Paraguay

CONMEBOL

Uruguay

CONMEBOL

New Zealand

OFC

England

UEFA

How Will the 2026 Group Stage Draw Work?

The 48 nations competing at the 2026 World Cup will be divided into 12 groups of four teams. For the draw process, countries are separated equally into four different pots, with one team from each pot making up an individual group.

The United States, Canada and Mexico will be placed into Pot 1 alongside the nine qualified nations with the highest FIFA world rankings.

Countries from the same confederation cannot face one another during the group stage, except for UEFA teams given there are more European representatives than there are groups. No more than two UEFA nations will be drawn into the same group, however.

How Do Teams Qualify for the Knockout Stage?

Teams will play each group stage opponent once and the nations that finish first and second in each of the 12 groups will automatically book their place in the knockout rounds, while the eight best third-placed teams will also make it beyond the group stage.

Third-placed teams will be judged on points accumulated, with goal difference, goals scored and then disciplinary record acting as tie-breakers in that order.

2026 World Cup Schedule

Stage

Dates

Group Stage

June 11–27

Round of 32

June 28–July 3

Round of 16

July 4–7

Quarterfinals

July 9–11

Semifinals

July 14–15

Third-Place Play-Off

July 18

Final

July 19

