2026 World Cup Playoffs: Dates, Schedule, Teams Involved
We’re edging closer to the magic figure of 48, but we won’t know the final six teams to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup until March 2026.
While qualifying is winding down across the globe, several nations still have plenty of work to do if they’re to book their place at next summer’s tournament. For some, the playoffs represent a nervy burden, while others are absolutely thrilled to have their World Cup hopes alive and kicking.
UEFA’s sizable representation at the 2026 World Cup means they’ll stage their own playoffs, as they did in 2022, while those who scraped out of their respective qualifying processes around the rest of the world will be involved in FIFA’s inter-confederation playoffs.
Thus, the drama and excitement of World Cup qualifying isn’t over, with potentially the most euphoric moments yet to arrive.
Here‘s everything you need to know about the 2026 World Cup playoffs.
When Are the 2026 World Cup UEFA Playoffs?
The playoffs that will determine the final four nations from UEFA to qualify for the 2026 World Cup will take place over five days in March 2026.
The semifinals in each of the four paths will take place on March 26, and the respective finals are going to be held on March 31.
What Teams Are Involved in the UEFA Playoffs?
There are 16 European nations involved in total, with the 12 qualifying group runners-up being joined by the four highest-ranked 2024–25 UEFA Nations League group winners who failed to finish in the top two of their World Cup qualifying group.
Slovakia, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Poland, Italy, Albania and Czechia are the confirmed group runners-up so far. Romania, Sweden and Northern Ireland are the Nations League group winners to make the playoffs.
The remaining six teams to contest the playoffs will be decided on Tuesday night.
- Slovakia
- Ukraine
- Republic of Ireland
- Poland
- Italy
- Albania
- Czechia
- Romania
- Sweden
- Northern Ireland
- Denmark or Scotland
- Spain or Türkiye
- Austria or Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Belgium or North Macedonia or Wales
- Switzerland or Kosovo
When Is the UEFA Playoffs Draw?
The draw for UEFA’s World Cup playoffs will take place in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday, November 20. Proceedings are expected to get underway at 1 p.m. CET / noon BST / 7 a.m. ET.
The 16 teams will be divided into four pots of four, with the four Nations League group winners assigned to Pot 4. The rest will be split into Pots 1 to 3 based on FIFA’s world ranking. The four highest-ranked nations will be assigned to Pot 1, and the four lowest to Pot 3.
One team from each pot will be drawn into one of four paths (A, B, C or D), with four nations making up each path. Two semifinals will be contested, with the Pot 1 team squaring off against the Pot 4 team and Pot 2 facing off against Pot 3.
The winners advance into the final, with the victors of each path qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
UEFA Playoffs Schedule
Path A
Date
Fixture
Playoff Round
March 26
Pot 1 Team vs. Pot 4 Team
Semifinal 1
March 26
Pot 2 Team vs. Pot 3 Team
Semifinal 2
March 31
Winner SF 1 vs. Winner SF 2
Final
Path B
Date
Fixture
Playoff Round
March 26
Pot 1 Team vs. Pot 4 Team
Semifinal 3
March 26
Pot 2 Team vs. Pot 3 Team
Semifinal 4
March 31
Winner SF 3 vs. Winner SF 4
Final
Path C
Date
Fixture
Playoff Round
March 26
Pot 1 Team vs. Pot 4 Team
Semifinal 5
March 26
Pot 2 Team vs. Pot 3 Team
Semifinal 6
March 31
Winner SF 5 vs. Winner SF 6
Final
Path D
Date
Fixture
Playoff Round
March 26
Pot 1 Team vs. Pot 4 Team
Semifinal 7
March 26
Pot 2 Team vs. Pot 3 Team
Semifinal 8
March 31
Winner SF 7 vs. Winner SF 8
Final
When Are the 2026 World Cup Inter-Confederation Playoffs?
The 2026 World Cup inter-Confederation playoffs will be held in March 2026, with specific dates for the semifinals and final in each pathway yet to be confirmed.
Mexico will reportedly host the playoffs, with the four games taking place at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara and Estadio BBVA in Monterrey.
What Teams Are Involved in the Inter-Confederation Play-offs?
Six non-UEFA members will participate in the inter-confederation playoffs, with AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL, and OFC each having one representative. CONCACAF, though, will have two.
The DR Congo advanced from CAF’s playoffs in November, Bolivia qualified by finishing seventh in CONMEBOL’s qualifying table, while New Caledonia were beaten by New Zealand with a spot in the finals at stake.
Either the United Arab Emirates or Iraq will advance from the AFC, while much is still to be decided during the final round of CONCACAF qualifiers.
- DR Congo
- Bolivia
- New Caledonia
- United Arab Emirates or Iraq
- TBC
- TBC
When is the Inter-Confederation Playoffs Draw?
The inter-confederation playoffs draw will take place at the same time as UEFA’s playoffs draw, also in Zurich, Switzerland. 1 p.m. CET / noon BST / 7 a.m. ET is the slated start time on Thursday, November 20.
The six teams will be split into seeded and unseeded pots, with the two seeded nations being the highest-ranked in FIFA’s world rankings. They’ll advance to the final in each pathway, with the four unseeded teams being drawn against each other to play in a pair of semifinals.
The winners of each semifinal will qualify for the final in either Pathway 1 or 2, where they’ll face off against one of the seeded teams. The victors of each final will qualify for the 2026 World Cup.
The two CONCACAF teams who make the inter-confederation playoffs will be drawn into separate pathways.
Inter-Confederation Playoffs Schedule
Path 1
Date
Fixture
Playoff Round
TBC March 2026
Playoff Team 1 vs. Playoff Team 2
Semifinal
TBC March 2026
Team Seeded First vs. Winner of Semifinal
Final
Path 2
Date
Fixture
Playoff Round
TBC March 2026
Playoff Team 3 vs. Playoff Team 4
Semifinal
TBC March 2026
Team Seeded Second vs. Winner of Semifinal
Final