SI

The 26 Highest Rated MLS Players in EA Sports FC 26

Six of the top 26 players signed in the league before or during the 2025 season.

Ben Steiner

Son Heung-min ranks as the second-highest-rated MLS player after signing with LAFC.
Son Heung-min ranks as the second-highest-rated MLS player after signing with LAFC. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The star power in MLS continued to rise through the 2025 transfer windows, and EA Sports revealed some of the league’s highest-rated players for the upcoming EA FC 26. 

Even at age 38, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi continues to lead the league, but is closely followed by marquee summer signings in teammate Rodrigo De Paul, LAFC’s Son Heung-min and Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Thomas Müller. 

Check out the top 26 EA FC 26 players in MLS below. 

FREE NEWSLETTER. US Newsletter. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC (US Only). dark

The 26 Highest Rated MLS Players in EA Sports FC 26

Player

Rating

Club

Lionel Messi

86

Inter Miami

Son Heung-min

85

LAFC

Rodrigo De Paul

84

Inter Miami

Thomas Müller

80

Vancouver Whitecaps

Sergio Busquets

80

Inter Miami

Riqui Puig

80

LA Galaxy

Denis Bouanga

79

LAFC

Hany Mukhtar

79

Nashville SC

Luis Suárez

79

Inter Miami

Marco Reus

79

LA Galaxy

Evander

79

FC Cincinnati

Emil Forsberg

79

New York Red Bulls

Carles Gil

79

New England Revolution

Jordi Alba

78

Inter Miami

Hirving Lozano

78

San Diego FC

Cristian Arango

78

San Jose Earthquakes

Alexey Miranchuk

78

Atlanta United

Ryan Gauld

78

Vancouver Whitecaps

Anders Dreyer

77

San Diego FC

Pep Biel

77

Charlotte FC

Wilfried Zaha

77

Charlotte FC

Hugo Lloris

77

LAFC

Roman Burkï

77

LAFC

Kévin Denkey

77

FC Cincinnati

Hugo Cuypers

77

Chicago Fire

Jonathan Bamba

77

Chicago Fire

Injection of New Talent

The 2025 MLS season saw San Diego FC introduced as the league’s 30th team, and has also brought a significant lift to the FC ratings and top stars in the American top flight. Six of the top 26 rated players signed in MLS for the first time ahead of or during the 2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, some MLS veterans such as LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar remain among the top-rated players in the league.

More MLS Stadiums Than Ever

Several MLS stadiums have long been in EA FC, including Vancouver’s BC Place and Seattle’s Lumen Field, and 2025 saw the addition of LAFC’s BMO Stadium, LA Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park, Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Portland Timbers’ Providence Park and New New York Bulls’ Sports Illustrated Stadium,

In 2026, however, the game adds Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium—a likely one-year addition, as Miami are set to move from the temporary home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Miami Freedom Park in Miami for the 2026 MLS season.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
Ben Steiner
BEN STEINER

Ben Steiner is an American-Canadian journalist who brings in-depth experience, having covered the North American national teams, MLS, CPL, NWSL, NSL and Liga MX for prominent outlets, including MLSsoccer.com, CBC Sports, and OneSoccer.

Home/Soccer