The 26 Highest Rated MLS Players in EA Sports FC 26
The star power in MLS continued to rise through the 2025 transfer windows, and EA Sports revealed some of the league’s highest-rated players for the upcoming EA FC 26.
Even at age 38, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi continues to lead the league, but is closely followed by marquee summer signings in teammate Rodrigo De Paul, LAFC’s Son Heung-min and Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Thomas Müller.
Check out the top 26 EA FC 26 players in MLS below.
Player
Rating
Club
Lionel Messi
86
Inter Miami
Son Heung-min
85
LAFC
Rodrigo De Paul
84
Inter Miami
Thomas Müller
80
Vancouver Whitecaps
Sergio Busquets
80
Inter Miami
Riqui Puig
80
LA Galaxy
Denis Bouanga
79
LAFC
Hany Mukhtar
79
Nashville SC
Luis Suárez
79
Inter Miami
Marco Reus
79
LA Galaxy
Evander
79
FC Cincinnati
Emil Forsberg
79
New York Red Bulls
Carles Gil
79
New England Revolution
Jordi Alba
78
Inter Miami
Hirving Lozano
78
San Diego FC
Cristian Arango
78
San Jose Earthquakes
Alexey Miranchuk
78
Atlanta United
Ryan Gauld
78
Vancouver Whitecaps
Anders Dreyer
77
San Diego FC
Pep Biel
77
Charlotte FC
Wilfried Zaha
77
Charlotte FC
Hugo Lloris
77
LAFC
Roman Burkï
77
LAFC
Kévin Denkey
77
FC Cincinnati
Hugo Cuypers
77
Chicago Fire
Jonathan Bamba
77
Chicago Fire
Injection of New Talent
The 2025 MLS season saw San Diego FC introduced as the league’s 30th team, and has also brought a significant lift to the FC ratings and top stars in the American top flight. Six of the top 26 rated players signed in MLS for the first time ahead of or during the 2025 campaign.
Meanwhile, some MLS veterans such as LAFC’s Denis Bouanga and Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar remain among the top-rated players in the league.
More MLS Stadiums Than Ever
Several MLS stadiums have long been in EA FC, including Vancouver’s BC Place and Seattle’s Lumen Field, and 2025 saw the addition of LAFC’s BMO Stadium, LA Galaxy’s Dignity Health Sports Park, Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Portland Timbers’ Providence Park and New New York Bulls’ Sports Illustrated Stadium,
In 2026, however, the game adds Inter Miami’s Chase Stadium—a likely one-year addition, as Miami are set to move from the temporary home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Miami Freedom Park in Miami for the 2026 MLS season.