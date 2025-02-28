3 MLS Players to Watch This Weekend: Wilfried Zaha Debut and More
MLS record transfer signings were the big storylines in the first week of the 2025 season, and that will continue as the season moves into its second matchday. Yet, after one week of games, fans are starting to understand some players that could be appointment viewing this season.
Last week, it was about Emmanuel Latte Lath, Kévin Denkey, and, of course, the Inter Miami CF superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, but who are three players to keep an eye on as Matchday 2 approaches?
1. Wilfried Zaha - Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United (Saturday, 2:15 pm ET)
After missing Charlotte FC’s home opener for the birth of his child, the former Crystal Palace superstar is set to debut for The Queen City at home against Atlanta United.
On loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray, Zaha had 90 goals and 52 assists in 458 appearances in all competitions with Palace before putting up 10 goals and five assists in 43 matches with Galatasaray.
Coming to MLS, he adds star power unlike Charlotte has had in the past, allowing head coach Dean Smith’s side to have a multilayered attack alongside Pep Biel.
“It's nice to be seen as a big deal, you know. I can't complain,” Zaha told reporters Thursday, fresh off a cross-Atlantic flight after his daughter’s birth.
“I'm happy. My only thing is, I just want to repay that faith and that noise that everyone makes when I've come. I just want to repay it on the pitch, really. That's why I look forward for the season to start and just get things going.”
After missing out on the opening match, Zaha should be full of force against Atlanta, especially with over 50,000 fans expected at Bank of America Stadium.
2. Jayden Nelson - Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. LA Galaxy (Sunday, 4:00 pm ET)
Few players have seen their star turn in MLS as quickly as Jayden Nelson. After not settling into the Toronto FC first team, he went to Norway and lower-level German divisions to hone his game before returning to MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
He had three assists, electrifying dribbles and a goal in the club’s 4-1 season-opening win against the Portland Timbers, shouting “I’m here” after potting his marker.
In Concacaf Champions Cup action, he also assisted Brian White, making it five goal contributions in two matches. Can he keep his form against the reigning MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy at BC Place on Saturday?
3. Evander - FC Cincinnati (vs. Philadelphia Union, Saturday 7:30 pm ET)
Kévin Denkey stole the show for FC Cincinnati in their season-opening victory over the New York Red Bulls, but Evander also had his moments. Still, though, the former Portland Timber and MLS MVP candidate is looking for his trademark game to establish himself as the “new Luciano Acosta” for Cincinnati, and he’ll hope to do that against a loose-defense Philadelphia Union this weekend.
He already has his first goal for the club, scoring on his Concacaf Champions Cup debut against FC Motagua, but has yet to have one of his trademark electrifying moments for FCC in MLS.