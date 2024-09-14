5 Players to Watch in El Tráfico: Reus, Giroud, Bouanga
One of Major League Soccer’s most exciting rivalries will be renewed this weekend as LA Galaxy clash with LAFC in the 24th edition of El Tráfico.
LAFC prevailed 2-1 in the previous meeting between the two Los Angeles clubs back in July. The 2022 MLS Cup winners have won the last three El Tráficos and will look to make it four straight with a certain former France international leading the line.
The Galaxy sits atop the Western Conference standings ahead of its rival by four points – though LAFC has two games in hand. Both teams have strong attacking outfits improved by summer signings set to make their debuts in the heated derby this weekend.
Olivier Giroud
Even though LAFC has the reigning Golden Boot winner, Denis Bouanga, up top, it's struggled to find someone who can play as a reliable striker through the middle ever since club legend Carlos Vela’s departure.
Former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud steps into the picture after joining the Black and Gold on a free transfer from AC Milan. Giroud is already off the mark after scoring in the Leagues Cup final. He'll be a handful for Galaxy's defense.
Marco Reus
LA Galaxy brought in its own European star this summer. The Galaxy signed Bundesliga legend Marco Reus on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund to add to its array of attacking options under head coach Greg Vanney.
Reus didn’t feature in Leagues Cup action due to the Galaxy’s early exit in the competition, but he got of the mark quickly in his debut against Atlanta United. The 35-year-old logged a goal and an assist in the victory over Atlanta. He still has enough in the tank to play just about anywhere up front.
Denis Bouanga
For those who’ve been living under a rock, Bouanga has established himself as one of the best players in MLS over the last two seasons at BMO Stadium. Bouanga bagged 64 goals in 94 appearances for LAFC. The team’s efficient counter-attacking style allows him to utilize his explosive pace and exceptional finishing.
Like Giroud, Bouanga could feast against the Galaxy defense that’s been rather inconsistent this season.
Joseph Paintsil
The Galaxy moved this winter to bring in versatile attacker Joseph Paintsil to add to their winger department – and he has not disappointed in his first season.
Paintsil scored eight goals and assisted nine times so far this season, slotting in anywhere he’s needed across the front line. Should the Galaxy get a positive result this weekend, anticipate Painstil playing a vital role in the team’s success like he’s done all season.
Gabriel Pec
Painstil wasn’t the only top-level winger the Galaxy added this winter. Gabriel Pec joined the Galaxy in the same transfer window and the former Vasco Da Gama player has been a success.
Pec has given MLS defenders nightmares throughout the campaign thanks to his quality on the ball when taking opponents on. The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best wide players in the league with 11 goals and 10 assists in his first season with the Galaxy.
LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo will be wary of how he sets up his side to defend against both Pec and Painstil in the wide areas.