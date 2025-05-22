5 Possible Destinations for Man Utd Star Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United’s frustrating campaign has been epitomised by Alejandro Garnacho: flashes of quality but without the consistency to make it worthwhile.
The 20-year-old has been marked as one of Man Utd’s saviours since emerging from the academy and the forward’s excellent technical ability is unquestionable, but the 2024 FIFA Puskás Award winner’s future at Old Trafford is becoming increasingly uncertain.
Garnacho, who has managed 21 goal contributions this season, was a surprise omission from Ruben Amorim’s starting lineup for Man Utd’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Only used as a substitute in the closing stages, the Argentine was quick to voice his frustrations in an explicit rant after the loss in Bilbao.
It’s not the first time Garnacho has come to blows with Amorim but it could be the last as speculation intensifies over a summer exit for the youngster. With the Red Devils eager to streamline their squad this summer, he could prove a useful source of funds.
Here’s where Garnacho might end up should he leave Manchester.
Napoli
“We made an important bid to Manchester United for Garnacho. We really wanted him,” admitted Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna in February. The Italians reportedly tabled an offer worth £40 million ($50.7 million) but couldn’t agree personal terms with the player. Their interest could be revived in the summer transfer window.
Napoli, who are one victory away from winning Serie A, are still in the market for an heir to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s throne after his winter move to Paris Saint-Germain, with Garnacho an attractive long-term solution. He has an enormous ceiling despite his stuttering season.
Of course, Garnacho must improve drastically and polish the rough edges of his game to reach Kvaratskhelia’s level, but he would be handed an opportunity to work with the experienced Antonio Conte, play in the Champions League next season and earn regular minutes in a new environment.
Chelsea
Chelsea’s interest in Garnacho was also revealed during the winter transfer window, with the Blues continuing their hunt for high-potential stars capable of making their youthful squad even younger. They contacted the player’s camp in January and could do so again as they pursue reinforcements in the wide areas to help the likes of Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto.
Chelsea have been on the receiving end of Garnacho’s brilliance, with the South American scoring twice and assisting once in six previous duels with the Blues. He would certainly improve Enzo Maresca’s squad, although he could prove an expensive gamble if his struggles continue beyond the end of the season.
Atlético Madrid
Despite representing Argentina at international level, Garnacho was born in Spain and spent time with Atlético Madrid at youth level. He spent five years with Los Rojiblancos before being snapped up by Man Utd and a return to his roots is plausible this summer.
Garnacho would reportedly be interested in moving back to Atlético, who possess a large cohort of Argentina internationals, and Diego Simeone would certainly be able to provide him with some much-needed stability—although he would be required to significantly improve his defensive work rate.
However, funds may be the issue in such a transfer, with Man Utd still expected to hold out for a sizeable fee should they allow Garnacho’s exit. The fee required could be around £70 million ($93.9 millon), which would make him Atlético’s second-most expensive signing ever.
Juventus
The Thiago Motta experiment failed in Turin this season as the 42-year-old was replaced before the end of his debut term by Igor Tudor—a former Juventus player. But the long-term direction of the Old Lady remains uncertain as they look to reclaim their place at the summit of Italian football.
Juventus are supposedly interested in Garnacho heading into the summer and have even been tentatively linked with green-lighting a swap deal involving Man Utd target Kenan Yıldız. Such a switch appears unlikely, however.
Garnacho would certainly find a quick route into Juventus’ first team but it would prove a risky transfer from his perspective. Jumping from one club attempting to recover the glory days to another harbouring the same ambition might further stunt his development.
Barcelona
There are few footballers who Barcelona haven’t been linked with over the last decade. Despite their desperate financial situation, they continue to be linked with the world’s best and brightest, and Garnacho is another seemingly taking their fancy.
Barcelona appear to be in the market for a new wide forward this summer and have been linked strongly with Premier League pair Marcus Rashford and Luis Díaz. Having won the domestic treble this term, Hansi Flick is looking for strength in numbers and players capable of sharing minutes with Raphinha and Lamine Yamal next term.
Garnacho could be a promising addition from Barcelona’s perspective—although where they would find the funds for such a deal is unclear—but the Man Utd ace would find his minutes severely restricted in Catalonia. Given his desire to feature more readily and prominently, operating as a backup is unlikely to excite him.