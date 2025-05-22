Alejandro Garnacho Makes Explicit Man Utd Transfer Admission After Europa League Final Snub
A furious Alejandro Garnacho appeared to open the door to a summer exit from Manchester United in a scathing assessment of his limited role in Wednesday‘s Europa League final.
Garnacho, who has 11 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season, began the 1–0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the bench, only entering the fray in place of Mason Mount for the last 19 minutes.
The Argentina international caught the eye during his brief spell on the pitch and was clearly irritated by his lack of minutes in Bilbao, questioning manager Ruben Amorim‘s decision to bench him in an explicit post-match interview.
“It‘s very hard for everyone, after this season, which was honestly a piece of s---,” Garnacho began. “We lost this final, and we haven‘t beaten anyone in the league, to be honest. We‘re going to finish the season and see what happens next.
“There were a lot of things missing. When you don‘t score goals at the end, you always need more. I played every round until reaching the final, I helped the team, but playing 20 minutes today... I don‘t know.”
Asked directly about his future at the club, Garnacho admitted he will have a decision to make this summer.
“The game has an impact, but given the season itself and the club‘s situation, I‘ll try to enjoy the summer and see what happens next,” he concluded.
Amorim was asked about his decision to start Mount over Garnacho. The boss argued that it is easy to criticise his call in hindsight and drew attention to the Argentine‘s own mixed showings in this competition to defend himself.
“How many times have we had this conversation and it was the opposite?” Amorim began. “Some players come in, like Mason Mount, against Bilbao and changed the game. So now it is easy to say. Who missed the big opportunity in the first half against Bilbao? Yeah, [Garnacho].
“Of course, now it is easy for us to talk about a lot of views. I just look at the game and try to manage things and improve the team and try to win games. I can see it both ways. I remember everything about the past so it is easy for me to respond to that question.”
Garnacho‘s brother Roberto, who has often been outspoken on social media about the winger‘s career, did not hold back in his assessment of Amorim.
“Working as no one else, helping every round, coming from two goals [down] in the last two finals, just to be on the pitch for 19 mins and get thrown under the bus," Roberto wrote. “Wowe (sic) hahahahahaha.”
Speculation of a summer exit from United has long been rife for Garnacho, who was heavily linked with both Napoli and Chelsea during the January transfer window. Both sides reportedly remain keen, with the Serie A outfit even said to be laser-focused on signing Garnacho this summer.