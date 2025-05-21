Tottenham 1–0 Man Utd: Takeaways As Red Devils Suffer Europa League Heartbreak
Tottenham Hotspur are Europa League champions after beating Manchester United 1–0 in Wednesday’s tense final in Bilbao.
Tottenham ended their 17-year trophy drought and earned their place in next season’s Champions League courtesy of Brennan Johnson’s scrappy first-half goal, with Man Utd unable to find a much-needed equaliser to send the game to extra time.
The Lilywhites defended admirably to keep a clean sheet and win a first European trophy since 1984, but it was more misery for Ruben Amorim and his players following an underwhelming display at the end of a miserable campaign.
Tottenham Win a Dire Final
Ecstasy and relief go hand-in-hand for the victors of any cup final but the latter is likely the prevailing feeling for Spurs in Bilbao. At then end of a gloomy campaign of few highs and many devastating lows, Tottenham have finally ended their trophy curse after 17 painful years, with the added bonus of securing a place in the 2025–26 Champions League.
It was certainly a final lacking in quality as Tottenham and Man Utd offered alarmingly little in the final third, but one moment of fortune favoured the north London outfit as Johnson provided the scruffiest of winners. The neutrals will be demanding 90 minutes of their lives back and broadcasters may struggle to fill their three-minute highlight packages, but Spurs won’t care one bit.
Having long been tormented by opposition fans for their ‘Spursiness’, the Lilywhites did exactly what was required on the grand stage. They found a route to victory despite being below their best and defended for their lives, producing a clinical and ruthless showing to make history.
More Pain for Red Devils
Regardless of United’s success in the Europa League final, Ruben Amorim reiterated prior to kick-off that his debut campaign would be a major disappointment. Having produced an extremely underwhelming performance in Bilbao to match their disastrous domestic season, it’s yet more misery for United and their supporters.
The Red Devils lacked any fire or fight once falling behind at San Mamés, even struggling to move beyond second gear in the dying embers as defeat moved nearer and nearer. This was a display typical of United’s lethargic term as they end the campaign without silverware and with a record-low finish in the Premier League.
There can be no sugarcoating United’s horror year and there is little optimism that next season will be any brighter.
Redemption for Ange Postecoglou
“I always win things in my second year. Nothing has changed. I don’t say things unless I believe them,” Postecoglou declared back in September. In the eight months since, those words have looked increasingly unwise and the Australian progressively tetchier. “I’ll never be a clown,” was the standout statement from his most recent pre-match press conference as frustrations grew.
But Postecoglou earned sweet revenge over his doubters when it mattered most. Spurs have saved their best performances for European competition this term and while they were far from swashbuckling in Bilbao, their defensive display and a surprise clean sheet earned them a deserved victory.
Postecoglou kept his promise and no matter what the future holds for the Spurs boss, none can deny that he’s fulfilled his side of the bargain by bringing silverware back to N17.
United Miss Bruno Fernandes Magic
Since the Europa League’s rebranding in 2009, Bruno Fernandes has arguably been the competition’s standout performer. While he would have been hopeful of more Champions League exposure, he’s grasped the opportunity presented by UEFA’s second most prestigious competition, leading the way for assists and sitting third for goals over the past 16 years.
The Portuguese has been United’s saviour in this competition amid the darkness of their domestic campaign—he’s managed a total of 11 goals and assists in the Europa League this term—but he was unable to conjure up any magic in United’s time of need. Like the majority of those on the pitch, the attacking midfielder lacked the necessary swagger and quality in crucial moments as the Red Devils limped to defeat.
Even more alarming is how lifeless those around the skipper were. Amad Diallo swiftly faded after a bright start, Rasmus Højlund struggled to entertain the Tottenham centre backs and Mason Mount was anonymous. The arrival of Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee off the bench improved things, but neither were able to overcome a resilient Spurs defence.
An enormous overhaul is expected at Old Trafford this summer and the need for attacking reinforcements was laid bare once more in Wednesday’s final.