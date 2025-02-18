AC Milan 1-1 Feyenoord: Player Ratings as Rossoneri Eliminated From Champions League
AC Milan drew with Feyenoord in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout stage playoffs as the Rossoneri were eliminated 2-1 on aggregate.
It looked like the Rossoneri would handle business after failing to score in the first leg when Santiago Giménez opened the scoring in just the first minute of the game. El Bebote refused to celebrate against his old club as he leveled the tie on aggregate in 60 seconds. From there, it was a tightly contested affair with both teams having half chances here and there. The tie turned on its head when Theo Hernandez received a second yellow for diving in the Feyenoord penalty area in the 51st minute.
Previously booked for a silly challenge in the first half, referee Szymon Marciniak dismissed Hernandez as the Rossoneri were down to 10 men. Julian Carranza scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute sealing Milan's fate in the Champions League. A major upset for the Eredivisie side under interim boss Pascal Bosschaart.
Player ratings from AC Milan's elimination below.
AC Milan Player Ratings vs. Feyenoord (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Mike Maignan
6.3/10
RB: Kyle Walker
7.2/10
CB: Malick Thiaw
7.9/10
CB: Strahinja Pavlovic
7.6/10
LB: Theo Hernandez
6.2/10
CM: Yunus Musah
7.5/10
CM: Tijjani Reijnders
6.8/10
RM: Christian Pulisic
7.0/10
AM: Joao Felix
7.6/10
LM: Rafael Leao
6.6/10
ST: Santiago Gimenez
8.0/10
SUB: Davide Bartesaghi (63' for Pulisic)
7.0/10
SUB: Youssouf Fofana (71' for Gimenez)
6.4/10
SUB: Samuel Chukwueze (83' for Musah)
N/A
SUB: Tammy Abraham (83' for Reijnders)
N/A