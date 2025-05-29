Al Nassr Deliver Surprise Response to Cristiano Ronaldo Exit Speculation
Al Nassr sporting director Fernando Hierro scoffed at claims that Cristiano Ronaldo had already decided to leave the Saudi Pro League outfit, insisting that the club are “working” on renewing the 40-year-old’s expiring contract.
Hierro’s highly anticipated press conference was played out to the backdrop of feverish speculation surrounding Ronaldo’s future. Reports from various outlets linking the iconic forward with a wide raft of clubs stoked these flames, as did a provocative social media post from Ronaldo himself.
Yet, when predictably faced with the barrage of questions about the team’s leading scorer, Hierro offered a defiant response. “I have to be positive. I don't think Ronaldo will leave Al Nassr. In any case, we are working hard on all aspects,” the former Real Madrid centre-back told assembled reporters, as quoted by Asharq Al-Awsat.
“Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr runs until the end of June 30,” Hierro continued. “We will work to renew his contract so he can continue with us, and there are many clubs interested in signing him.”
There have been suggestions that Ronaldo could leave Al Nassr but remain in Saudi Arabia, with a move to Al Hilal floated as the Kingdom’s giants have qualified for this summer’s Club World Cup. “Ronaldo’s presence from the beginning is a national project,” Hierro admitted.
“He is a huge phenomenon in the history of football and has helped the league grow. We are in contact to renew his contract and hope he continues with us.”
Hierro also conceded: “There will be changes to the team, including some foreign players, and there will also be major changes among the local players.”
Ronaldo has been reliably prolific in Saudi Arabia, amassing 112 goals and assists in 105 appearances across all competitions. However, this steady stream of impressive statistics has not translated to any major silverware. After finishing third in this season’s Saudi Pro League—a distant 13 points adrift of Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad champions—Al Nassr missed out on qualification for the AFC Champions League.