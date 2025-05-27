Cristiano Ronaldo Drops Huge Transfer Hint Ahead of Club World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at a potential departure from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr as his contract enters its final month.
Ronaldo’s two-year contract with Al Nassr expires this summer and, despite reports of a possible extension, the 40-year-old is yet to put pen to paper, sparking a wave of speculation that he could leave the club.
A number of teams competing at the Club World Cup are thought to be keen to sign Ronaldo before this summer’s inaugural tournament, and the Portugal international suggested he may be available in a social media post following the conclusion to the Saudi Pro League season.
“This chapter is over,” he wrote alongside an image of himself in an Al Nassr shirt. “The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”
It was reported earlier this month that Ronaldo had already received a formal offer to play at the Club World Cup, where he could meet long-time foe Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, and FIFA president Gianni Infantino even shocked fans by admitting “there are discussions” over Ronaldo’s involvement at the tournament this summer.
Those comments did not go down well with sources close to Ronaldo, who expressed frustration when contacted by The Athletic.
A temporary loan to allow Ronaldo to play in the Club World Cup is thought to have been ruled out, meaning the striker will either extend his stay at the club or depart for pastures new this summer.
Ronaldo scored his 93rd goal for Al Nassr in his 105th appearance for the club at the weekend but, despite his prolific form in front of goal, he could not help his side qualify for next season’s AFC Champions League.
Al Nassr have not won a major trophy since recruiting Ronaldo in 2023, finishing third in the Saudi Pro League this year after his debut season brought a second-placed finish.