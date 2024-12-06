Alan Shearer Pinpoints Key Component in Liverpool's Premier League Title Challenge
Liverpool might've dropped Premier League points against Newcastle United after back-to-back, highlight wins against Real Madrid and Manchester City, but a certain Premier League legend doesn't think this will derail the Reds' season.
Better yet, he feels like Liverpool can maintain its stellar form to start the year heading into one of the busiest parts of the season—December and the holiday period—and challenge for the major trophies.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated, all-time Premier League scoring leader and winner, Alan Shearer, discussed what he's seen from Liverpool, and Arne Slot in particular, to start the season.
"[Slot has] been unbelievable. I think we all expected it to take a bit of time. Following a great like Jurgen Klopp, how he interacted, how he got the interest of everyone. ... It was always going to be very, very difficult, not impossible, but very difficult to follow someone of that stature. Everything about him has been impressive. ... He's determined to do it his way which I think is really important."
Shearer noted Slot's ability to adapt and get a midfield that's been needing a revamp for some time to play at such a high level—in the wake of not getting Martin Zubimendi over the line in the summer no less—as part of what's made this team so successful early on.
"The midfield area has been one of their great strengths. When they've left one out, Curtis Jones has come in and stood up. [Ryan] Gravenberch looks like a much better player this season," Shearer says.
"Can they sustain it? Absolutely, yeah."
Virgil Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at the end of this season. Liverpool has extended an offer to its club captain, but the latter two remain in limbo. Salah is open to staying at the club, but he's voiced his frustration to the media in recent weeks.
"It's going to be interesting to see what happens on the contract front. Playing now, in December, or November, or October with not having the backing of a contract, if it's not sorted by February or March it may be more difficult mentally coming to the end of the season and you're running the risk of a serious injury. I'd guess they'd be desperate to get those sorted with all those players if they can before that."
Liverpool has collected 35 points from a possible 42. The draw at St. James' Park against Shearer's old team was just the second draw suffered in all competitions. The Reds are seven points clear of Chelsea and Arsenal, nine of reigning champion, Manchester City, and impressively perfect in the Champions League through five games.
December is historically a time when things can take a rough turn given the fixture congestion. Look no further than Arsenal last season, which dropped key points against sides like West Ham United and Fulham, hurting its chase of Manchester City at the top of the table. If Liverpool can get through relatively unscathed—results and injuries wise—the narrative around Slot lifting the Premier League trophy in his first season will become even stronger.