Mohamed Salah Open to One-Year Extension at Liverpool, per Report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is open to a one-year contract extension keeping him at the Merseyside club until 2026, The Athletic reported.
Salah has voiced his displeasure with Liverpool's handling over his contract situation in recent weeks even taking to the media. After Liverpool's victory over Southampton, Salah notably said to the media: "We are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club. I'm probably more out that in." He stressed his disappointment in not receiving an offer and reminded everyone of his love for not only the club, but the fans as well.
Salah's willingness to stay for one more year, at least, sheds some light on where he wants to play next season.
The Egyptian can start discussing a deal with clubs outside of England on Jan. 1, 2025 regarding a pre-contract agreement. Salah reportedly has not been approached by the club over a contract extension since 2022. Liverpool turned down a near $190 million bid from Al Ittihad in the summer of 2023.
The star winger turns 33 next summer perhaps making the club apprehensive over what terms to offer. Yet, his potential departure come season's end would mark the end of an era.
Salah has scored 224 goals for the club in 369 games with the latest coming in Liverpool's 2–0 win over Manchester City at Anfield. His penalty sealed a win that took the Reds 11 points above the reigning champion atop the Premier League table.
He's also the highest paid player in Liverpool's history on a contract reported over $443,000 a week at the club. While the likes of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have left, Salah has remained the constant in Liverpool's attack through the end of the Jürgen Klopp era and the arrival of Arne Slot.