Alex Morgan Becomes Minority Investor in San Diego Wave FC
Alex Morgan is back with the San Diego Wave, but this time as a minority investor.
The two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner and Olympic gold medalist has purchased a minority stake in the National Women’s Soccer League team from the controlling owners, the Levine-Leichtman family.
“I had the idea from a few years ago to want to remain a part of the Wave in some capacity, even after hanging up my cleats, and shared that with the Levine-Leichtman family,” Morgan said.
“The mission has always been to leave the game in a better place and to continue to advocate for women’s sports and women’s soccer, and advocate for the things that I'm also passionate about in this, in San Diego.”
Morgan was a marquee signing for the Wave when the club joined the NWSL in 2022. Quickly, she became the face of the franchise and was the top scorer in the NWSL in the team’s inaugural season with 15 goals.
The star striker played two and a half seasons with San Diego before retiring in 2024. Morgan concluded her tenure with the Wave, having amassed 56 appearances and 27 goals, while lifting two trophies (the NWSL Shield and Challenge Cup).
In September 2024, Morgan announced her retirement on social media along with the news that she was expecting her second child. A few days later, she played her final soccer match in front of over 25,000 fans at Snapdragon Stadium. Morgan left the field in the 13th minute in honor of her signature jersey number.
“I’ve always looked ahead, even when I was playing, I was always looking at what I was going to do next, what I can do more on top of what I was already doing, and how I could start building things before it was really too late. And that was when I started to put into place, becoming an investor in the San Diego wave, and wanting to do this immediately after I hung up the boots,” said Morgan.
“I want this club to be known for being extremely successful. I want players to see this club as a place that they seek out, that they want to play in. I want the fans to look at this as an exciting environment and an organization and a team that they want to continue to get behind and stay behind.”
The Levine-Leichtman family announced their purchase of the Wave from Ron Burkle in March 2024. The sale of the club was completed in October of that year for an estimated $113 million.
During her international career with the U.S. women’s national team, Morgan was seen as one of the faces of the team. While her trophies, 224 caps and 123 goals speak for themselves, her leadership off the pitch and as a mother on the team between 2021 and ’23 became part of her legacy.
When speaking with the club about the announcement, Morgan was asked about bringing a first-ever major league championship to the city of San Diego.
“It would be so important, not only for women’s sports in San Diego, but for sports in San Diego. I think all San Diego sports fans need a championship, and we want to be able to give that to them,” she said.
“Here with the San Diego Wave, we've been able to bring a shield. We've been able to bring a Challenge Cup. Now we need to just wrap it all up with a national championship. My message to the fans is, thank you for riding along this journey with me as a player. Now I am one of you. I am watching this incredible team do so many incredible things.”