SI

All Confirmed FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals Games

A Champions League final rematch highlights the quarterfinals in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Max Mallow

The FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals are upon us.
The FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals are upon us. / IMAGO/Xinhua

The FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals feature some of the best teams in the world and some of the best stories of the summer tournament.

On the other hand, rejoice fans! There's only one more late kick-off this tournament. After July 4, all games will kick off at 4 p.m. ET (9 p.m. BST) the latest. After July 5, all games will kick off at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST), similar times to Champions League games during a season.

Here's quarterfinal game at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here

All Confirmed FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals Games

Here are all the confirmed matchups for the next stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup:

Friday, July 4

  • Fluminense vs. Al Hilal - 3 p.m. ET
  • Palmeiras vs. Chelsea - 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 5

  • Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich - 12 p.m. ET
  • Winner of Real Madrid/Juventus vs. Winner of Borussia Dortmund/Monterrey

PSG vs. Bayern is going to steal headlines for must-watch fixture, but Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, if it comes to fruition, has the potential as well given both are European final rematches this decade.

Both remaining Brazilian sides look to continue their special runs against some of the Premier League's best. Fluminense, after eliminating Inter, must face Al Hilal. A duel between two sides that pulled off major upsets in the round of 16. While some had their eyes on an all-Premier League semifinal, Chelsea are now the only English team left in the tournament. They face Palmeiras in the next round after a hectic win against Benfica that featured extra time and a near two-hour rain delay.

The tournament is heating up as we near the final on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article

READ THE LATEST CLUB WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS AND ANALYSIS

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer