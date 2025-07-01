All Confirmed FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals Games
The FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals feature some of the best teams in the world and some of the best stories of the summer tournament.
On the other hand, rejoice fans! There's only one more late kick-off this tournament. After July 4, all games will kick off at 4 p.m. ET (9 p.m. BST) the latest. After July 5, all games will kick off at 3 p.m. ET (8 p.m. BST), similar times to Champions League games during a season.
Here's quarterfinal game at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
All Confirmed FIFA Club World Cup Quarterfinals Games
Here are all the confirmed matchups for the next stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup:
Friday, July 4
- Fluminense vs. Al Hilal - 3 p.m. ET
- Palmeiras vs. Chelsea - 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, July 5
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich - 12 p.m. ET
- Winner of Real Madrid/Juventus vs. Winner of Borussia Dortmund/Monterrey
PSG vs. Bayern is going to steal headlines for must-watch fixture, but Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund, if it comes to fruition, has the potential as well given both are European final rematches this decade.
Both remaining Brazilian sides look to continue their special runs against some of the Premier League's best. Fluminense, after eliminating Inter, must face Al Hilal. A duel between two sides that pulled off major upsets in the round of 16. While some had their eyes on an all-Premier League semifinal, Chelsea are now the only English team left in the tournament. They face Palmeiras in the next round after a hectic win against Benfica that featured extra time and a near two-hour rain delay.
The tournament is heating up as we near the final on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article