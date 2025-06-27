All Confirmed FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 Games
The FIFA Club World Cup group stage is in the books as 16 teams advanced to the knockout stage with hopes of lifting the trophy this summer.
The new-look tournament has been met with mixed feelings so far. As debates regarding the packed match calendar rage on, scenes of empty stadiums early in the tournament was a cause for concern. On the other hand, there's been some feel-good stories this summer—including Flamengo and Botafogo—and positive additions like the referee camera.
Certainly a precursor to the World Cup next year in the United States, the action and interest should heat up during the bracket as blockbuster matches come to fruition.
Nearly every major European side advanced to the bracket sans Atlético Madrid who fell in Group B. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are perceived favorites in the bracket.
Here's every round of 16 game at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Here are all the confirmed matchups for the next stage of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup:
Saturday, June 28
- Palmeiras vs. Botafogo - 12 p.m. ET
- Benfica vs. Chelsea - 4 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 29
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami - 12 p.m. ET
- Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich - 4 p.m. ET
Monday, June 30
- Inter vs. Fluminense - 3 p.m. ET
- Manchester City vs. Al Hilal - 9 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 1
- Real Madrid vs. Juventus - 3 p.m. ET
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey - 9 p.m. ET
Of the knockout games, PSG's match with Inter Miami should take center stage given Lionel Messi facing off against his old team. As far as Champions League-esque matches, Real Madrid vs. Juventus will have that big match feel as well.
Plus, Flamengo vs. Bayern will be a must-watch game given both teams' performances in the group stage.
The round of 16 will conclude Tuesday, July 1 with the quarterfinals beginning on July 4.
