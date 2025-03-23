All Confirmed UEFA Nations League Semifinal Games
The UEFA Nations League semifinals are locked in following the conclusion of the quarterfinals on Mar. 23.
Germany was the only country to advance in regulation over two legs. The other three quarterfinals were tied on aggregate leading to extra time. Portugal completed the comeback against Denmark before penalties to advance. On the other side of the bracket, Spain and France advanced past the Netherlands and Croatia respectively.
All three previous winners are still alive in the competition while Germany secure at least a fourth place finish for the first time in UEFA Nations League history. We're guaranteed to have a previous winner in the final given Spain face off against France in a rematch of the 2021 final.
All Confirmed UEFA Nations League Semifinal Games
Here's the full slate of UEFA Nations League semifinal games:
- Germany vs. Portugal
- Spain vs.
Both semifinals will be contested over one leg with the winners on June 4 and 5 advancing to the final on June 8. The losers will play a third place game before the final.
When Are the UEFA Nations League Semifinals?
- Dates: June 4 and 5
- Kick-off Times: TBD
When is the UEFA Nations League Final?
- Date: June 8
- Kick-off Time: TBD
When is the UEFA Nations League Third Place Game?
- Date: June 8
- Kick-off Time: TBD (prior to final)