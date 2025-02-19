All Possible UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Games
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 is upon as the knockout playoff round concluded Feb. 19 with eight teams joining the top eight from the league phase.
The biggest upsets from the playoff round include AC Milan, reigning Europa League champions Atalanta, Manchester City and Juventus going out of the tournament. The round of 16 draw takes place Friday, Feb. 21 with the top eight league phase teams who earned byes getting drawn to the silver or blue side of the bracket. Once the draw is complete, the road to Munich will be charted.
The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona continue their Champions League runs as all three teams continue to fight for domestic league silverware.
All Possible UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Games
Here are all the potential matchups based on how the top eight teams from the league phase will be seeded into the bracket:
Liverpool and Barcelona
- Will face either Paris Saint-Germain (silver side) or Benfica (blue side)
LOSC Lille and Aston Villa
- Will face either Club Brugge (silver side) or Borussia Dortmund (blue side)
Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen
- Will face either Real Madrid (silver side) or Bayern Munich (blue side)
Arsenal and Inter Milan
- Will face either PSV (silver side) or Feyenoord (blue side)
If Liverpool is drawn against PSG, then Barcelona will face Benfica and so on and so forth for the remaining six league phase teams. Once drawn, they'll stay on either the silver or blue side of the bracket so we'll have the full Champions League run for every team leading to the final.