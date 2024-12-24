All Premier League Fixtures on Boxing Day 2024: Kick-off Times
Boxing Day in the Premier League is upon us as 16 teams take the field the day after Christmas.
Heralded as one of the most popular days in England's top flight league, there are exciting fixtures taking place as early as 7:30 a.m. for fans to enjoy.
Here's the full list of Premier League matches on Boxing Day 2024:
- Manchester City vs. Everton - 7:30 a.m. ET kick-off
- Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa - 10 a.m. ET kick-off
- Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur - 10 a.m. ET kick-off
- Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET kick-off
- Chelsea vs. Fulham - 10 a.m. ET kick-off
- Southampton vs. West Ham United - 10 a.m. ET kick-off
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United - 12:30 p.m. ET kick-off
- Liverpool vs. Leicester City - 3 p.m. ET kick-off
Premier League Boxing Day 2024 Storylines
Kicking things off on Boxing Day is a clash between Manchester City and Everton. Pep Guardiola's team continues to struggle winning just two of its last 13 matches in all competitions. A clash with Sean Dyche's Everton, who held second place Chelsea and third place Arsenal to scoreless draws in back-to-back weeks poses another challenge.
A London derby between Chelsea and Fulham headlines the 10 a.m. matches. Later in the day, Manchester United looks to get back on track under Ruben Amorim when they travel to face Wolves. For Liverpool, it's an opportunity to keep going strong and hold or potentially even grow their lead atop the standings depending on Chelsea's result.
Which Premier League Teams Aren't Playing on Boxing Day?
Here are the four Premier League teams set to do action on Friday, Dec. 27, the day after Boxing Day:
- Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Brentford - 2:30 p.m. ET kick-off
- Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town - 3:15 p.m. ET kick-off