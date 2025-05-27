The All-Time Record Chelsea Could Set in Conference League Final
Chelsea can complete an unprecedented quadruple of UEFA titles and cap an encouraging season with silverware on Wednesday when they face Real Betis in the Conference League final.
The Blues secured Champions League football for next season with victory at the weekend and now have the opportunity to win their first trophy under Enzo Maresca. It won’t be the shiniest in their bulging cabinet but a major European title is not to be sniffed at.
Chelsea will be expected to overcome Betis in the showpiece event in Poland, and should the favourites clinch the crown, they will set an impressive new record for UEFA competitions.
Chelsea Can Break Record in Conference League Final
Chelsea are aiming to win their ninth piece of European silverware at the end of their maiden Conference League campaign, with victory in Wrocław making history. It would mean the Blues are the first team to win all four major UEFA competitions.
Chelsea have won the European Cup/Champions League (2011–12 and 2020–21), UEFA Cup/Europa League (2012–13 and 2018–19) and the now-defunct UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup (1970–71 and 1997–98) twice each. If they add the Conference League title to that list, the Blues will become the first and only side to win the quartet.
The west London giants have also won the UEFA Super Cup on two occasions but the fixture between the previous season’s Champions League and Europa League winners is not considered a major European trophy.
Such European success is alien to Chelsea’s Conference League final opponents Betis, who are chasing their first ever continental trophy. Wednesday will be their first-ever final in UEFA competition, too, with their previous best performance coming in the 1977–78 and 1997–98 Cup Winners’ Cups as they reached the quarterfinals—ironically, Chelsea defeated them in the latter en route to glory.
How Many Teams Can Still Win All Four UEFA Titles?
Chelsea will be the first to win the unprecedented quadruple of UEFA titles but they might not be the last. In fact, 32 teams can still win all four trophies, but, of course, they have to have won the abolished Cup Winners’ Cup to be able to achieve this feat in the future.
A host of clubs would be thrilled to win European silverware of any description moving forward, but the likes of Everton, Aberdeen, West Ham United and Rangers are among the British teams still able to win the quartet.
Elsewhere, Germany’s Magdeburg, Georgia’s Dinamo Tbilisi, Belgium’s K.V. Mechelen and Slovakia’s Slovan Bratislava look unlikely to win major European silverware again.
Aside from Chelsea, only four other teams need to tick off just the Conference League to complete the achievement. Manchester United, Juventus, Ajax and Bayern Munich are yet to win Europe’s third-most prestigious competition but none of the four will want to be competing in the Conference League any time soon given their loftier ambitions.
Teams Who Can Still Win All Four UEFA Titles
Club
Number of Different Titles Won
Ajax
3
Bayern Munich
3
Chelsea
3
Juventus
3
Manchester United
3
Anderlecht
2
Atlético Madrid
2
Barcelona
2
Borussia Dortmund
2
Hamburg
2
Manchester City
2
Milan
2
Parma
2
Tottenham Hotspur
2
Valencia
2
West Ham United
2
Aberdeen
1
Arsenal
1
Dinamo Tbilisi
1
Dynamo Kyiv
1
Everton
1
Fiorentina
1
Lazio
1
Magdeburg
1
Mechelen
1
Paris Saint-Germain
1
Rangers
1
Real Zaragoza
1
Sampdoria
1
Slovan Bratislava
1
Sporting CP
1
Werder Bremen
1