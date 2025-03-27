Alphonso Davies ACL Injury Rocks Canada Soccer: Fallout and Expert Concerns as World Cup Creeps Closer
Alphonso Davies isn’t just any player within Canada Soccer’s men’s national team.
Since debuting in 2018, the FC Bayern Munich superstar has had a dynamic and ever-changing relationship with his national federation. In the wake of Canada’s third-place finish at the Concacaf Nations League, it’s taken a turn that could be classified as an outright disaster.
On Wednesday, Bayern Munich announced that the 24-year-old Canadian left-back had torn his ACL and would undergo surgery, holding him out for at least six months.
Davies appears to have sustained the injury against the U.S. men’s national team. He collided with Patrick Agyemang in the 11th minute, putting the brunt of his weight on his right knee before leaving the match.
Yet, comments made by his longtime family friend and agent, Nedal Huoseh, made things objectively worse. Huoseh blamed head coach Jesse Marsch and Canada Soccer for playing the Edmonton native allegedly against the player’s request.
For Huoseh and Davies, it’s just the latest chapter in a contentious relationship with the organization. And it all comes within 15 months of FIFA World Cup 2026, with Davies set to captain the squad on home soil, likely just a few months after returning from a potentially career-altering injury.
It’s fair to say there’s a lot in question.
“I am very disappointed. Alphonso was not 100% after the Mexico game and it was planned that he was not going to start against the USA,” Huoseh told OneSoccer’s Kristian Jack. “On Saturday night the expectation was he would not be in the XI. As a captain I feel he was pressured to start the game by the coach.”
“Alphonso is not the kind of guy to say no in those moments. He ended up playing, and look what happened.”
Thankfully, he is in wonderful hands with a world-class group at Bayern who will take great care of him.”“Canada Soccer needs to do a better job managing these players, in my opinion. Alphonso is down and obviously really disappointed about this injury. Thankfully he is in wonderful hands with a world class group at Bayern who will take great care of him.”
In February, Davies re-signed with Bayern Munich through June 2030 on a deal paying him over $120 million. However, Huoseh led him through a contentious negotiation that saw honorary Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness quip that Davies should "restrain" his long-time agent and that Huoseh "doesn't even know that there's air in the ball."
Huoseh also represents Canadian national team players Ali Ahmed and Sam Adekugbe.
Davies's steadfast commitment to Canada
While Bayern Munich pay Davies’s wages, his commitment to Canada has been steadfast, as has Canada Soccer’s commitment to treating the player as their superstar.
As Davies signed on to go to small Concacaf nations in games Canada was heavily favored to win, the organization has also allowed him to opt for rest during international breaks. It’s been a contentious relationship, but one that––especially since Marsch appointed him captain––had seemed to flourish over the last year.
At the Concacaf Nations League, Davies was seen holding his hamstring in a 2–0 loss to Mexico, a muscle that has hampered him in the past.
On Saturday, the day before the Nations League third-place match against the USA, several reports suggest Marsch had expected the fullback to be unavailable. However, Davies participated in the matchday session and eventually started, reportedly making himself available for selection.
After leaving the pitch, Davies went straight to the locker room before returning to the touchline to help instruct his teammates. In the process, he told OneSoccer that he was “good.”
Canada Soccer replied to Huoseh’s allegations: “We want to express our full support for our Men's National Team captain, Alphonso Davies, as he recovers from this unfortunate injury.”
“Phonzie’s strength and resilience matches his world-class talent, and we all look forward to fully supporting him during his recovery. Canada Soccer's coaches and experienced medical staff are true professionals and have always prioritized player safety and wellbeing.”
“Anything suggesting otherwise is untrue.”
Hamstring, Calf injuries Could Have Impacted ACL
While Davies may have made himself available for selection and an ACL tear often comes in an instant bad luck misstep or collision that tweaks the knee, overuse could have been a factor, as well as the previous hamstring injuries, which can put more stress on the ACL.
Speaking to Sports Illustrated, University of Minnesota Mankato and former University of British Columbia athletics trainer Michael Liu broke down the challenge with Agyemang.
“Davies planted and twisted, which is how a lot of ACL tears happen. The ACL is there to prevent excessive tibia translation anteriorly (forward) which is basically how he stopped right there,” he said. “What doesn't help is that he took a kick to his calf, possibly adding even more force onto his knee in that vulnerable position, which probably led to the rupture.”
Davies also dealt with calf and hamstring issues earlier in the 2024-25 season. The two muscles are critical to the speed and agility that have defined his career as one of the world’s top left backs.
“Hamstrings also work on the knee to stabilize and flex the knee joint, If those are compromised, more stress could be placed on the ACL and leave it more susceptible to tears/ruptures,” added Liu. “Fatigue, adaptation and the lengthy travel also would not have helped.”
A hit to Canada Soccer’s overhaul
As the group made their way back from LA, it appeared that Davies would be okay and that there was no malice. Yet, the situation unraveled and plants doubt for all parties.
On the soccer side, Canada will have to navigate June friendlies against Ukraine and Cotê d’Ivoire without their captain and starting left-back, who may also be unavailable for fall friendlies against Wales and Romania. Due to Club World Cup commitments, he was already set to miss the summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup.
It’s not the soccer that is of major immediate concern, however, given that he should be available for the World Cup. Rather, it’s the finger-pointing that has taken over the situation at a time when the organization and Davies have enjoyed significant momentum.
Over the last year, Marsch and Canada Soccer CEO and General Secretary Kevin Blue have made significant efforts to overhaul and professionalize every aspect of the federation.
From creating new philanthropic projects to restructuring programs, Blue put Canada Soccer in a position to hire highly regarded coaches in Marsch on the men’s side and Casey Stoney on the women’s side, among other improved factors on and off the pitch.
They have also helped tighten the relationship with Davies and other star players on both national teams after the men’s national team boycotted a pre-Qatar 2022 World Cup friendly against Panama in Vancouver amid a heated labor dispute.
Women’s national team players have also participated in similar negotiations over equal pay and treatment.
With Davies in particular, Huoseh pulled his name, image, and likeness from Canada Soccer’s merchandising sales in 2022 amid the team’s dispute, one of the few players to not stay in line with his teammates or the women’s team.
Blue said in September 2024 that Canada Soccer and the players associations representing both national teams had “reached alignment on a framework for a collective bargaining agreement covering the period from June 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2027.”
Davies's jersey has also returned to Canada Soccer’s online stores.
Canada Continues Building Towards Home World Cup
Since 2022, a lot has changed for Davies in the CanMNT. After having some issues with former head coach John Herdman, he has found captaincy and positional consistency under Marsch, two factors allowing him to thrive and approach the game maturely.
With that comes responsibility, something Davies has shown with the men’s national team since taking over as captain, addressing the media more often and taking a leadership role on the pitch.
While Huoseh alleges he was pressured to play in the third-place match, there’s little detail on what that looked like or whether Davies was fully in tune with his body and the player or Marsch have yet to provide comments.
Canada is guaranteed a place in Pot 1 in the World Cup draw set for later in 2025, but a hit to Davies's playing ability and seemingly good relationship with the national team is far from good news. It’s also a blow to Bayern’s UEFA Champions League hopes and a tough hit on a young player who has had bad luck with injuries.
How things play out from here will be a defining factor in the team’s journey ahead of the World Cup in June 2026. He should be good to go, but the ACL injury could impede his playing style, and he won’t have much time to participate in friendlies.
Even as Jonathan David and other stars rise internationally, Davies remains the face of Canadian men’s soccer. Still, Marsch and the team will have to move forward and just hope their superstar left-back stays on schedule.