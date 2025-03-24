More Questions Than Answers Again: USMNT Takeaways From Loss to Canada
The United States lost to Canada in the Concacaf Nations League third place match marking the first time they've lost to their rival on home soil in a competitive environment since 1957.
After a demoralizing loss to Panama in the dying minutes of the semifinals, the USMNT took on their northern neighbor with Mauricio Pochettino needing a silver lining from the break. Tani Oluwaseyi opened the scoring in the first half, but the USMNT showed fight and equalized through Patrick Agyemang. In the second half, Jonathan David's goal was enough to see out the result ending what should be a forgettable break.
Yet, the USMNT don't have the luxury of just flushing the past four days down the toilet.
This team, as the likes of Clint Dempsey have highlighted continuously in recent months, has not evolved since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. There are more questions than answers coming out of the Concacaf Nations League. A major problem as there are few opportunities to find solutions before 2026.
Takeaways from the game below.
Diego Luna Continues to Warrant Opportunities
After not appearing in the semifinals, Diego Luna was handed a start. He was one of the bright spots creating Patrick Agyemang's equalizing goal in the first half. In a squad consisting of players competing at clubs across Europe, one of Major League Soccer's rising talents should be given more opportunities in the next camp.
Not just for the heart he showed in the game, but because this side needs creativity desperately. This isn't a Pochettino problem, this was prevalent during the Gregg Berhalter era as well. He's still relatively new in the job, but he has to get a better understanding of his squad and what will work come 2026. Luna, given his performances in January and March, should be on that list of what works at the moment.
Matt Turner Seems to be Feeling the Pressure
If not for Zack Steffen coming down with an illness before the game, he might've been given a start after criticism was levied at Matt Turner for Panama's goal in the semifinals.
Turner wasn't necessarily at fault for both of Canada's goals, but more losses with him between the sticks and a lack of club minutes could be weighing on him. His distribution was always a questionable part of his game, but he looked to be forcing it at times against Canada. Rushing into decisions, almost anxious at times, the pressure might be coming down on Turner with limited opportunities to prove he's the keeper for the World Cup.
Questionable Substitutions Once Again
Yes, it's a third place match. Yes, players need opportunities. Still, this is a grudge match between two rivals. There was no indication throughout the game that either side would just roll over. Chasing a goal in both games this international break, Pochettino's substitutions continue to confuse fans.
Refreshing your midfield and attack is understandable, but bringing off Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic all at once was questionable at best. At least Gio Reyna saw some game time along with Brian White, but again you're chasing a goal. Same goes for the semifinal they lost. Even before going a goal down, Patrick Agyemang was the only attacker to come off the bench. No Luna, no Reyna, no White.
Opportunities to grow continue to pass this USMNT squad by, but the coach needs to do a better job as well. Granted, his expressions on the touchline and in the dugout were those of frustration and disappointment, but he needs to reinvigorate this squad after a horrid showing this international break.