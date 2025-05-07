Alphonso Davies Makes Heartbreaking Admission Over ACL Injury
Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has admitted he suffered a "mental breakdown" during rehabilitation for the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury he sustained in March.
The 24-year-old tore his ACL during Canada's Concacaf Nations League clash with the USMNT earlier this year and is now almost two months into the long road to recovery. The setback is expected to keep him sidelined for six to eight months, meaning he won't return until the 2025–26 campaign.
Davies has endured consistent injuries during his relatively short career but has never experienced such a devastating fitness issue. The left back has now revealed the destructive impact the injury has had on his mental health.
"I had a mental breakdown. I don't know where it came from," confessed Davies on his YouTube channel. "I took a shower and then burst into tears and started panicking. Hopefully, it will get better day by day. We have to fight through this."
Davies signed a new Bayern contract in February after months of speculation with Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the defender made just seven appearances for Die Roten afterwards before suffering a setback.
Frustratingly, both the player's agent and Bayern felt the injury was avoidable and that Canada boss Jesse Marsch forced him to feature when not fully fit. Now, Davies faces a significant period of psychological and physical rehabilitation.
Bayern will have to cope without Davies for the coming months, including during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but the 58-cap Canada international has at least committed his future to the Bundesliga champions until 2030.