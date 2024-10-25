'A Dream of Mine for So Long': Alyssa Thompson Reflects on First USWNT Goal and Rediscovering Confidence
On Thursday night in Austin, Texas, there was something different about Alyssa Thompson.
Right from kick off in the U.S. women’s national team 3-1 friendly win against Iceland, the fleet-footed winger had an intensity about her, a renewed desire. As if the whistle itself had unleashed an impulse deep inside.
A few early dribbles got some of the eager crowd out of their seats, but it was in the 38th minute that all 18,508 people in Q2 Stadium rose in awe.
Thompson received the ball in space on the left wing, played a bit of cat and mouse with Iceland defender Natasha Anasi, then cut in on her right foot and drilled a shot into the top right-hand corner. The ball kissed the crossbar for good measure.
The technically exquisite sequence had a deeper meaning. This was Thompson’s first-ever goal for her country. And it came two years after making her debut for the USWNT, against England at Wembley Stadium.
“Once it hit the net, I froze,” Thompson told the media in the mixed zone after the match. “That has been a dream of mine for so long, and I couldn't think of a better way to score. I've been working on that shot for a while.”
Against Iceland, Thompson was the only player in Emma Hayes starting XI who had not been a member of the gold medal-winning Olympic roster. Although this was her 10th appearance for her country, she had not featured for the USA since the 2023 World Cup.
But nerves settled early. Beyond just scoring, Thompson said doing a few things right in the opening minutes set her up for success.
“Scoring definitely helped with my confidence getting into the game. I think finishing my first pass also really helps me get into the game. Yeah, it was definitely helpful,” she said.
The 19-year-old’s return to the national team picture has been buoyed by sensational form in the National Women’s Soccer League with Angel City FC. Since the start of August, she has scored five goals, and notched two assists, in nine matches.
In 2023, Thompson’s rookie season in the NWSL, she recorded four goals and two assists. This year, she has eclipsed both totals (five goals and seven assists) with the Los Angeles club. In 2024, she ranks sixth in the league for total goal contributions with 12.
The winger credited Angel City teammate Katie Zelem as someone who has helped her rediscover her confidence and take that feeling into the international game.
“One of my teammates, Zel (Katie Zelem), she's been so helpful, and she talked to me before the game and kind of gave me a pep talk. She just helps me with my confidence and getting out there and knowing that I'm here for a reason,” Thompson said.
Of course, Zelem isn’t the only one in the mercurial teenager’s corner. Another Angel City teammate, Syd Leroux, took to social media within seconds of Thompson scoring on Thursday to show her love.
And then there’s Hayes herself. Thompson said the USWNT head coach had been asking her to just “be yourself” and let her soccer shine.
“Before the game, she [Hayes] kind of just told me to be yourself. Do everything you know how to do this is why you're here. That type of thing. And I think that really helped me to know that I'm here for a reason, and knowing what I'm best at is why she called me in.”
After the match, Hayes beamed about Thompson's display and journey back to the team after falling out of the squad in 2023. Regarding the teenager's potential, nights like Thursday are just the beginning.
"I have been watching her performances since the Olympics, and I know she's committed to looking for the next level in her play, and I think you see just how threatening and dangerous she is," Hayes said about Thompson.
“You know, her international career started at a very early stage, but that's why I believe it does take time. Maybe she wasn't ready before, but I could see from tonight's performance, she offers a lot for us going forward, and I was super pleased."
The USWNT will play Iceland again on Sunday in a friendly at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.