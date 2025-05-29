Amad Diallo Explains Explicit Gesture After Man Utd Loss
Manchester United’s Amad Diallo has defended himself following an exchange in Malaysia that saw the winger show his middle finger to someone as he walked by.
In the wake of United’s 1–0 defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, social media was flooded with images of Amad directing an offensive gesture towards a so-called ‘fan’ as he was heading to board a team bus outside the stadium.
But the finger was not given without cause. It was reported by the Daily Mail that Amad was upset by “serious personal abuse” from somewhere in the sea of people.
The nature of the abuse was not known at that time, but Amad has now gone public with his side of the story, explaining that his mother was being targeted.
“I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mom…” he posted on X. “I shouldn't have reacted like that but I don't regret what I did.”
Amad added that, overall, the team had a “great time in Malaysia with good people”.
United, booed by many local supporters following the ASEAN All-Stars games, now continue their mini-tour of Asia with a stop in Hong Kong for a game against the national team on Friday.
Ruben Amorim used as many as 27 players over the course of 90 minutes in Malaysia, handing opportunities to the academy talents he invited on the postseason trip.
One that particularly impressed in otherwise challenging circumstances was Sékou Koné. The 19-year-old from Mali joined United last August, having previously come to prominence in helping his country finish third at the Under-17 World Cup in 2023.
Amorim has already promised fans will see “more” of Koné in Hong Kong.