Man Utd Plight Continues With Embarrassing Friendly Loss
Manchester United’s “disaster of a season,” to borrow Ruben Amorim’s own phrase, took another unwanted dip as the Premier League outfit were condemned to an embarrassing 1–0 loss against ASEAN All-Stars.
“We have to use every minute to improve as a team,” Amorim demanded ahead of kick off in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. There was little sign of anything remotely positive as United looked almost as disjointed as their opponents, a team of almost total strangers drawn from clubs scattered across 11 different countries.
Played in the stifling heat of Malaysia’s capital city, where humidity was a suffocating 71 percent, both sides were restricted to half-chances and snatched shots in a goalless opening 45 minutes.
Amorim did his best to disrupt what little rhythm United built with four substitutions after half an hour before swapping out the entire XI who ended the first half at the interval.
The ‘home‘ crowd was unashamedly rooting for the visitors, including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim who was sporting a Manchester United tracksuit. Yet it was the All-Stars who lived up to their name with a goal of impressive quality completely out of place in the surroundings of this lacklustre setting.
Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes and wantaway Alejandro Garnacho were all on the pitch while Australian midfielder Adrian Segecic had ample time to turn and spot the darting run of Myanmar striker Maung Maung Lwin. A deft pass between three red shirts completely bypassed Ayden Heaven, teeing up the 29-year-old striker who has only scored two goals in the Thai League this season.
United launched a desperate late surge, but could find no way through a surprisingly organised defensive rearguard from their disparate opponents.
There is no respite for the Red Devils just yet. United are up against a Hong Kong national side on Friday in their final friendly before this campaign draws to a merciful conclusion.