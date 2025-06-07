Andorra 0–1 England: Player Ratings As Three Lions Labour to Uninspiring Win
England continued their perfect start to World Cup qualifying in far-from-perfect fashion, struggling to a 1–0 victory against Andorra on Saturday.
A smattering of boos could be heard after England failed to capitalise on their unsurprising dominance in the first half. The Three Lions were stale in possession and managed just four shots on target in the first 45—three of which were taken by Jude Bellingham.
There was a sense that England simply had to improve after the break, and Harry Kane ensured disgruntled fans were soon back on his side. The lively Noni Madueke fizzed a low cross into the six-yard box, where the Bayern Munich talisman gleefully steered the ball goalward to put England ahead shortly after the restart.
England failed to kick on from that point and Andorra even had the odd moment in attack, causing more scares than expected without ever really threatening to get back into this game.
Some supporters left early, while others danced and sang about everything other than the limited action on the pitch in a sarcastic effort to keep themselves entertained. More boos met the final whistle.
Ultimately, the job was done for England, who remain top of Group K with nine points from a possible nine, but supporters will rightly be demanding more in the near future.
Andorra Player Ratings (5-4-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Iker Álvarez
8.5/10
RB: Biel Borra
6.5/10
CB: Max Llovera
6.4/10
CB: Christian Garcia
6.3/10
CB: Ian Olivera
6.3/10
LB: Moises San Nicolas
6.1/10
RM: Aron Rodrigo
6.2/10
CM: Joel Guillen
5.9/10
CM: Pau Babot
6.0/10
LM: Joan Cervos
5.9/10
ST: Ricard Fernandez
5.7/10
SUB: Marc Garcia (65' for Rodrigo)
6.1/10
SUB: Guillaume Lopez (65' for Fernandez)
6.2/10
SUB: Marc Vales (75' for Babot)
6.2/10
SUB: Jesus Rubio (75' for Borra)
5.8/10
SUB: Eric Izquierdo (83' for Guillen)
N/A
Subs not used: Francisco Pires (GK), Josep Gomes (GK), Adrian Gomes, Alex Martinez, Eric Vales Ramos, Joao Teixeira, Marc Rebes
England Player Ratings (4-1-4-1)
Player
Rating
GK: Jordan Pickford
7.1/10
RB: Curtis Jones
7.8/10
CB: Ezri Konsa
7.5/10
CB: Dan Burn
8.2/10
LB: Reece James
7.7/10
DM: Jordan Henderson
7.4/10
RM: Morgan Rogers
7.3/10
AM: Jude Bellingham
8.1/10
AM: Cole Palmer
7.2/10
LM: Noni Madueke
8.4/10
ST: Harry Kane
8.2/10
SUB: Eberechi Eze (64' for Palmer)
6.9/10
SUB: Trent Alexander-Arnold (64' for Henderson)
6.3/10
SUB: Declan Rice (80' for Jones)
N/A
SUB: Anthony Gordon (80' for Rogers)
N/A
SUB: Morgan Gibbs-White (90' for Bellingham)
N/A
Subs not used: Dean Henderson (GK), James Trafford (GK), Kyle Walker, Levi Colwill, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Trevoh Chalobah, Ivan Toney