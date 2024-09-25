Ange Postecoglou Comments on Arsenal 'Dark Arts' Debate
Manchester City defender John Stones claimed Arsenal were using the "dark arts" to see out a narrow 2–1 victory at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend–until Stones equalized in the dying moments.
"It was a difficult afternoon for both teams – how [Arsenal] stop the play, how they use the side of football that not many teams do. They slow the game down, they get the keeper on the floor so they can get some information onto the pitch," Stones said to Sky Sports post match.
"I wouldn't say they have mastered [the dark arts], but they have done it for a few years now, so we knew to expect that. You can call it clever or dirty, whichever way you want to put it," he added.
The Gunners were down to 10 men after Leandro Trossard was shown a second yellow card at the end of the first half. Arsenal sat in for the remainder of the match, trying to hold on for all three points before Stones fired home from close range.
Before Arsenal's Carabao Cup clash vs. Bolton Wanderers, head coach Mikel Arteta made his thoughts known on his team being accused of using the dark arts:
"I always prefer the facts to words or supposing things. Let's see who is available tomorrow and then we can talk about 'dark arts' or these things or if it's a reality," the former Man City assistant said.
"I don't know. It's opinions and that's it," Arteta said when asked about his view on the dark arts claims against his team. "But as I mentioned before I think other things will be factors and that's it. We will use the facts."
Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou was asked to weigh in on the debate during his press conference ahead of Tottenham's Europa League contest vs. Qarabağ FK. The former Celtic manager explained that the dark arts has always been a part of soccer but he won't be looking to use it anytime soon.
"You make it seem like it's good vs evil – it's all part of the game," the 59-year-old said. "It's always existed. I don't believe in the dark arts – I don't know how to do it – it's just not in my make up, but I've seen it be a very effective tool."
Tottenham kick-offs its Europa League league phase at home vs. Qarabağ on Thursday. Spurs sits in 10th place in the Premier League table ahead of a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United this weekend.