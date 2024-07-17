Angel City FC Becomes Most Valuable Women’s Sports Team After Landmark Deal
Angel City FC became the world’s highest-valued women’s sports team after Disney CEO Bob Iger and his wife, Willow Bay, purchased a controlling stake in the National Women’s Soccer League franchise, the club announced Wednesday.
In a historic moment for women’s sports, the landmark sale will value the Los Angeles-based club at a record-breaking $250 million, more than double the previous NWSL record of $120 million for the sale of the San Diego Wave in March.
The sale was unanimously approved by Angel City FC’s Board of Directors and is expected to close in the next 30 to 60 days, pending league approval. Iger and Bay also plan to invest an additional $50 million in the club’s future growth.
“ACFC and these incredible athletes have already had a tremendous impact on the NWSL, women’s soccer, and the Los Angeles community,” Bay said in a statement. “With this investment of resources and capital, we hope to accelerate the growth of the Club and the NWSL.”
Angel City FC, founded in 2020 by actress Natalie Portman, venture capitalist Kara Nortman and entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, has long prided itself on prioritizing female ownership, and its current ownership group includes women’s sports icons such as Billie Jean King, Lindsey Vonn and Abby Wambach. Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, was the club’s previous controlling owner and will remain on the team’s board.
Last year, Angel City FC led the league in NWSL attendance, revenue and season ticket membership. This year’s roster features several stars including former World Cup winners Christen Press and Sydney Leroux as well as 19-year-old phenom Alyssa Thompson.
“Willow and Bob bring unparalleled operational experience, expertise, and passion to ACFC and to the NWSL,” Angel City FC’s Board of Directors said in a statement. “We know they are the right partners to lead us into this new era – they are committed to further strengthening ACFC’s position as a preeminent organization and brand in women’s sports and to championing the team’s broader mission, including the advancement of equity for athletes and women-founded businesses.”