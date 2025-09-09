‘A Calculated Risk’: New Angel City Star Nealy Martin Opens Up on Gotham Trade
By all accounts, Nealy Martin is a Gotham FC legend. After signing with Racing Louisville in 2021 from an open tryout, the Alabama native joined the NJ/NY side off the waiver wire following the 2022 season, and became an immediate midfield mainstay.
She was pivotal in the team’s worst-to-first 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Championship run, including her infamous and historic stint as goalkeeper in that match following a red card to Mandy McGlynn. The match solidified her as a fan favorite and a player willing to do whatever it took to help her team win.
But now, Martin is looking for a fresh start. She wants to start anew, somewhere she can face new challenges and continue to push her career forward. So, the 27-year-old midfielder made the difficult decision to leave Gotham and accept a trade to Angel City FC.
“It would have taken something really special to take me away from Gotham, because I loved the people there, the fans there, what we had built during my time there, but sometimes in your career you have to take a change to grow and get out of your comfort zone,” Martin tells Sports Illustrated. “I think I found all of those things in Angel City.”
Martin, impressed with the investment, facilities and the people in Los Angeles, said this opportunity was one she could not pass up, one that would help her further her career but also allow her to contribute to a new team in her trademark way of whatever it takes.
“I’m ready to do whatever the team asks me to do, I really just hope on the field, off the field, I can help them in any way possible,” Martin says. “I’m ready and I’m excited.”
Martin will be available to suit up immediately with Angel City in the next match away at North Carolina this coming Saturday. Currently in 10th place and fresh off a 3–1 loss away at Gotham, Angel City are still only three points below the playoff line. With a few wins, the Los Angeles side could be right back in the mix.
"We are very happy to welcome Nealy to Angel City," said Angel City sporting director Mark Parsons. "Nealy is a NWSL champion and brings great character and leadership to our team. Nealy’s quality on the ball, ability to dictate play and relentless work defensively will be important contributions to our style of play. We are looking forward to her joining [manager] Alex [Straus] and the squad.’’
Angel City have recently made headlines with the departure of star striker Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea in the WSL. According to The Guardian, Thompson left on a historic fee reported to be near $1.5 million plus more with potential add-ons. The team also transferred defender Alanna Kennedy and midfielder Katie Zelem to WSL’s London City Lionesses.
Martin’s versatility as a defensive midfielder and defender makes her a logical addition to Angel City. The team currently has a goal differential of minus-6 with 31 goals against, the third most in the league. With one loss, two wins and two draws over the last six matchdays, Angel City are inching closer to better results, and Martin, who led Gotham FC in interceptions (44) last season, could be just the player to get them there.
“I’m just excited to get to grow my relationships with the girls here, create a new set of friends, have a fresh start and help in any way I can,” Martin says. “I don’t know any of [the players on the roster] personally, and I’m super excited about a fresh start, if I’m being honest. You can create an impression any way you want.”
Even with this exciting new chapter ahead of her, Martin continues to reflect on her years with Gotham. The goodbyes weren’t easy, in fact, they were more than a bit emotional. But her teammates and coaches supported her every step of the way, even across the last few days of training following news of the imminent trade.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Martin says of her time with Gotham. “Coming off the waiver wire to Gotham from being an open trialist at Louisville, to winning the championship with Gotham the next year, when I reflect on all of it, it’s pretty crazy to think about. Honestly, the only work I can think of is grateful. I’m super grateful for all of it.”
For Martin, her career has always been about taking chances, and this opportunity with Angel City is no different.
“There are opportunities that arise in your career that you don’t want to pass up, and this was one of them for me,” she says. “It was a calculated risk that I’m willing to take, and I can’t wait.”
Although she’ll miss the bagels, and above all the people, Martin is ready for her new life on the West Coast. While she’s never lived out there, every time she’s visited she’s felt right at home. The lifestyle fits her personality, and she’s looking forward to embracing the outdoor activities available year round for both herself and her dog, Jax.
“The first week I got Jax, I took him to the beach, so he’ll be right back in his comfort zone on the West Coast,” Martin says.
With a touch of nostalgia for what she’s leaving behind, Martin is looking forward to getting to work with her new team, hoping to be embraced by the passionate fanbase of Angel City and preparing to immerse herself in the community.
“It was really awesome getting to know the fans at Gotham and how they supported us—it’s so important,” Martin says. “So, I’m super excited because every time I play in LA, it’s always a sick game. The fans show up and show out, so it’ll be nice having them now cheering for me.”