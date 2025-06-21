Antony ‘Offered New Man Utd Exit Route’ As Real Betis Talks Continue
Serie A side Como are the latest club to offer Antony an escape route from Manchester United, it has emerged.
United are hoping for permanent offers for Antony, who helped rebuild his reputation during an excellent six-month loan spell with Real Betis last season. The La Liga outfit are keen to keep Antony but are yet to reach an agreement with United.
With negotiations between United and Betis making little progress, Fabrizio Romano notes Como have reached out to the Brazilian to register their interest.
Como, led by former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fàbregas, were promoted to Serie A for the 2024–25 season and, after finishing 10th, are putting together some ambitious transfer plans with the support of their wealthy owners.
Among the names on their shortlist is Antony. The 25-year-old has been made aware of the chance to move to Como but, as it stands, he is prioritising a return to Betis.
The dilemma for Antony, however, is Betis need to strike a deal with United. The Red Devils want a permanent sale but Betis have so far focused their efforts on renewing Antony’s loan agreement, with a rumoured price tag of £30 million ($40.4 million) thought to be too much for the Spanish side.
United are under no obligation to grant Antony’s wish of a return to Betis. He still has two years remaining on his contract and so his parent club are prepared to wait for the best offer to arrive, with alternate proposals only likely to be considered late in the transfer window.
Como know Antony is focused rejoining Betis but are prepared to wait until later this summer, when the winger will be forced into a decision if Betis have still not met United’s financial demands over either a permanent deal or a second loan.