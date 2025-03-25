Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
Argentina close out their March international break with a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Brazil.
La Albiceleste faced a tough camp given their opponents and the injuries to Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi. Still, they emerged victorious against Uruguay as the reigning champions look to qualify for next year's tournament in North America. Next up is a showdown with Brazil who are also dealing with their own injuries and suspensions. Alisson and Ederson are both out giving Al Nassr's Bento Krepski an opportunity to start. Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes is suspended after picking up a yellow card against Colombia.
Lionel Scaloni should keep his lineup relatively the same, though Rodrigo De Paul could come in after being rested last time out.
Here's how Argentina could lineup vs. Brazil on Tuesday, Mar. 25.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Uruguay (4-3-3)
GK: Emiliano Martínez—Argentina's talisman between the sticks gets the start.
RB: Nahuel Molina—With Gonzalo Montiel injured, Molina keeps his place at right back once again.
CB: Cristian Romero—The Spurs defender will look to keep Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and company quiet.
CB: Nicolás Otamendi—Otamendi should wear the captain's armband given Messi missing the camp through injury.
LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—Tagliafico rounds out the back line.
CM: Rodrigo De Paul—After a rest against Uruguay, De Paul should start as long as he's fit. If not, Leandro Paredes could start again.
CM: Enzo Fernández—The Chelsea midfielder starts Argentina's last game of the break.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Liverpool's Mac Allister completes the midfield three.
RW: Nicolás González—The Juventus winger came off the bench and should be in line for a start.
LW: Thiago Almada—After scoring the lone goal against Uruguay, Almada gets another start.
ST: Julián Álvarez—Álvarez starts up top with Lautaro Martinez out through injury.