Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Peru: World Cup Qualifier
Argentina takes the pitch for the final time this calendar year against Peru in 2026 World Cup qualifying action at La Bombonera.
Lionel Scaloni's team is coming off a shocking 2–1 defeat to Paraguay in which striker Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring early on but Argentina couldn't hold on for the three points.
La Albiceleste is in first place in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualification standings with 22 points from 11 matches played. Argentina could move five points clear of second place Uruguay at the top of the table with a win against Peru should Uruguay drop points vs. Brazil.
Cristian Romero went off with an injury after halftime against Paraguay, meaning Leonardo Balerdi could start in the heart of defense next to the veteran Nicolás Otamendi.
Here's how the reigning Copa América and World Cup champions could line up for their final match of 2024.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Peru (4-3-3)
GK: Emiliano Martínez—The Aston Villa shot-stopper gets the nod in between the sticks, looking to keep a clean sheet heading into 2025.
RB: Nahuel Molina—Molina keeps his place in the side after the poor showing against Paraguay. He'll aim to put in a better performance Tuesday night.
CB: Leonardo Balerdi—Balerdi could be set to make his fifth appearance for his national team with Romero out injured.
CB: Nicolás Otamendi—The 36-year-old defender is the steady hand in the backline that Scaloni can rely on.
LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—The former Ajax fullback locks down the left-hand side of the defense.
CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández is key to Scaloni's midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister. The Chelsea midfielder played 77 minutes against Paraguay and is just about a lock to start vs. Peru.
CM: Exequiel Palacios—The Bayer Leverkusen player could feature in the XI as Peru doesn't have as much quality going forward like Paraguay.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Mac Allister is typically one of the first names on Scaloni's team sheet due to his quality on the ball and excellent passing range.
RW: Lionel Messi—The legendary forward hopes to get back on the scoresheet in front if the Argentina supporters to lead the World Cup champions to three points.
ST: Lautaro Martínez—The 27-year-old has been in fine form for Argentina as of late, scoring in two consecutive matches. The Inter Milan captain hopes to keep up his impressive form for his national team to silence his critics at the international level.
LW: Julian Álvarez—The ex-Manchester City forward could take the left-wing spot with Scaloni short on wide players in his squad.