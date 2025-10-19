Argentina vs. Morocco—U20 World Cup Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Argentina and Morocco battle in the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Chile.
Argentina are the record winners of the U-20 World Cup, securing six titles previously, but La Albiceleste’s young guns haven’t tasted glory since their triumph all the way back in 2007. There have been seven different champions since then, but the South Americans will be desperate to bring the title back to Argentina once again.
They have blitzed their opposition en route to the showpiece event, winning all six of their matches during the group stage and knockout rounds. They have scored 15 and conceded just two at the tournament to date and Diego Placente’s side will enter the final brimming with confidence.
Morocco certainly have the capacity to cause an upset having won all but one of their matches in the competition, although they have endured a rougher route to the final. They have conceded in each of their last five games and required penalties to beat France in the semifinal. Still, Mohamed Ouahbi’s men will fancy their chances of springing a surprise.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Argentina vs. Morocco Kick-Off?
- Location: Ñuñoa, Chile
- Stadium: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Oct. 20)
- Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
Argentina vs. Morocco Head-to-Head Record
This is the first meeting between Argentina U20s and Morocco U20s.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Argentina
Morocco
Argentina 1–0 Colombia - 10/15/25
Morocco 1–1 (5–4p) France - 10/15/25
Mexico 0–2 Argentina - 10/11/25
United States 1–3 Morocco - 10/12/25
Argentina 4–0 Nigeria - 10/8/25
Morocco 2–1 South Korea - 10/9/25
Argentina 1–0 Italy - 10/4/25
Mexico 1–0 Morocco - 10/4/25
Argentina 4–1 Australia - 10/1/25
Brazil 1–2 Morocco - 10/1/25
How to Watch Argentina vs. Morocco on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2, Telemundo
United Kingdom
FIFA+
Canada
TSN+, RDS App, Amazon Prime Video, TSN5
Mexico
TUDN En Vivo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video, TUDN
Argentina Team News
Argentina are guaranteed to be without Álvaro Montoro and Valente Pierani, the former missing with a broken collarbone and the latter sustaining a knee injury against Mexico in the quarterfinal.
La Albiceleste have a host of players already representing top European sides in their ranks, including Bournemouth’s Julio Soler, Porto’s Tomás Pérez and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.
However, it’s Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejo Sarco who’s most likely to decide Sunday’s final, with four goals under his belt already at the tournament.
Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Morocco
Argentina predicted lineup vs. Morocco (5-4-1): Barbi; Gorosito, Ramírez, Pérez, Villalba, Soler; Subiabre, Acuña, Delgado, Prestianni; Sarco.
Morocco Team News
The majority of Morocco’s U-20 squad play in Europe, including their top scorer in the competition Yassir Zabiri. The Famalicão striker has scored three times to date, although only once in the knockout stage.
Dunkerque’s Gessime Yassine could be Morocco’s biggest threat in the final, with the winger having managed two goals and three assists across six competition appearances.
Watford winger Othmane Maamma has also had a great tournament, producing a goal and three assists to date.
Morocco Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina
Morocco predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): Benchaouch; Majni, Baouf, Bakhty, Zahouani; Byar, Khalifi; Maamma, Essadak, Yassine; Zabiri.
Argentina vs. Morocco Score Prediction
Argentina are clear favorites for the final given their superior squad and prior results in the competition, with the stellar defensive record of Placente’s side perhaps their greatest asset heading into the final. These fixtures are usually tight affairs and La Albiceleste will likely be able to edge a cagey clash.
Morocco’s array of attacking outlets could cause Argentina’s rearguard issues, but they look unlikely to secure a first U-20 World Cup title—even if they have already managed their best ever finish in the competition.
Prediction: Argentina 2–1 Morocco