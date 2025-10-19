SI

Argentina vs. Morocco—U20 World Cup Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Under-20 World Cup final will see Argentina and Morocco trade punches.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Argentina take on Morocco in the U-20 World Cup final.
Argentina take on Morocco in the U-20 World Cup final. / Argentina / Morocco

Argentina and Morocco battle in the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup final on Sunday at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos in Chile.

Argentina are the record winners of the U-20 World Cup, securing six titles previously, but La Albiceleste’s young guns haven’t tasted glory since their triumph all the way back in 2007. There have been seven different champions since then, but the South Americans will be desperate to bring the title back to Argentina once again.

They have blitzed their opposition en route to the showpiece event, winning all six of their matches during the group stage and knockout rounds. They have scored 15 and conceded just two at the tournament to date and Diego Placente’s side will enter the final brimming with confidence.

Morocco certainly have the capacity to cause an upset having won all but one of their matches in the competition, although they have endured a rougher route to the final. They have conceded in each of their last five games and required penalties to beat France in the semifinal. Still, Mohamed Ouahbi’s men will fancy their chances of springing a surprise.

Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.

What Time Does Argentina vs. Morocco Kick-Off?

  • Location: Ñuñoa, Chile
  • Stadium: Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
  • Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
  • Kick-off Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Oct. 20)
  • Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

Argentina vs. Morocco Head-to-Head Record

This is the first meeting between Argentina U20s and Morocco U20s.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Argentina

Morocco

Argentina 1–0 Colombia - 10/15/25

Morocco 1–1 (5–4p) France - 10/15/25

Mexico 0–2 Argentina - 10/11/25

United States 1–3 Morocco - 10/12/25

Argentina 4–0 Nigeria - 10/8/25

Morocco 2–1 South Korea - 10/9/25

Argentina 1–0 Italy - 10/4/25

Mexico 1–0 Morocco - 10/4/25

Argentina 4–1 Australia - 10/1/25

Brazil 1–2 Morocco - 10/1/25

How to Watch Argentina vs. Morocco on TV

Country

TV Channel / Live Stream

United States

fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2, Telemundo

United Kingdom

FIFA+

Canada

TSN+, RDS App, Amazon Prime Video, TSN5

Mexico

TUDN En Vivo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video, TUDN

Argentina Team News

Argentina are guaranteed to be without Álvaro Montoro and Valente Pierani, the former missing with a broken collarbone and the latter sustaining a knee injury against Mexico in the quarterfinal.

La Albiceleste have a host of players already representing top European sides in their ranks, including Bournemouth’s Julio Soler, Porto’s Tomás Pérez and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

However, it’s Bayer Leverkusen’s Alejo Sarco who’s most likely to decide Sunday’s final, with four goals under his belt already at the tournament.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Morocco

Argentina U20s
Argentina have some top talents in their squad. / FotMob

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Morocco (5-4-1): Barbi; Gorosito, Ramírez, Pérez, Villalba, Soler; Subiabre, Acuña, Delgado, Prestianni; Sarco.

Morocco Team News

The majority of Morocco’s U-20 squad play in Europe, including their top scorer in the competition Yassir Zabiri. The Famalicão striker has scored three times to date, although only once in the knockout stage.

Dunkerque’s Gessime Yassine could be Morocco’s biggest threat in the final, with the winger having managed two goals and three assists across six competition appearances.

Watford winger Othmane Maamma has also had a great tournament, producing a goal and three assists to date.

Morocco Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Morocco U20s
Morocco eliminated the USMNT earlier in the tournament. / FotMob

Morocco predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): Benchaouch; Majni, Baouf, Bakhty, Zahouani; Byar, Khalifi; Maamma, Essadak, Yassine; Zabiri.

Argentina vs. Morocco Score Prediction

Argentina are clear favorites for the final given their superior squad and prior results in the competition, with the stellar defensive record of Placente’s side perhaps their greatest asset heading into the final. These fixtures are usually tight affairs and La Albiceleste will likely be able to edge a cagey clash.

Morocco’s array of attacking outlets could cause Argentina’s rearguard issues, but they look unlikely to secure a first U-20 World Cup title—even if they have already managed their best ever finish in the competition.

Prediction: Argentina 2–1 Morocco

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

