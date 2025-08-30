‘Logical’—Arne Slot Names Liverpool’s New Vice-Captain
Arne Slot has named left back Andy Robertson as Liverpool’s new vice-captain for the 2025–26 season.
Virgil van Dijk wears the armband for Liverpool and was supported by Trent Alexander-Arnold last season, but the latter’s summer departure to Real Madrid left Slot needing to name a new deputy to the Dutchman.
Robertson, who captains Scotland at international level, was the “logical” pick in Slot’s eyes.
“It’s Robbo,” Slot confirmed to reporters. “He has played here so many years, won the league twice.
“It was Virgil, Trent, Robbo and Mo [Salah] last season. Trent left so there are a lot of logical reasons for the decision. [Robertson] is a very good player, plays many games, knows what it takes, but also knows the culture of the club and the dressing room.
“Apart from all the quality he shows on the pitch, he plays also a big role in the culture we have here at this club, which is, as I said many times last season, the biggest gift I could get from Jürgen [Klopp].
“That’s also something we definitely have to keep for my successor to have, this same culture, if I am ever leaving this club.”
Robertson had faced an uncertain future heading into the summer transfer window when it became clear Liverpool were pursuing a move for Milos Kerkez, who eventually joined from Bournemouth in a deal worth £40 million ($54 million).
The Scotland international publicly stressed his intention to stay and fight for his spot in Slot’s starting lineup. So far, Robertson has not started this season, coming off the bench twice and going unused in the 3–2 win over Newcastle United.
Robertson is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and will be forced into a decision on his future in the coming months if he remains behind Kerkez in the pecking order.