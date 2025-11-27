Arne Slot Hits Back at Sack Speculation As Liverpool Sink to 72-Year Low
Liverpool manager Arne Slot insisted that he has “a lot of support” from those in positions of power at the club even after enduring a ruinous run of form not seen since a time when the U.K. was still operating under food rationing protocols.
The Reds were thoroughly dismantled by PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night, sinking to their ninth defeat in 12 games, which represents the club’s worst run since a dreadful streak between November 1953 and January 1954.
The 4–1 defeat to PSV at Anfield was preceded by a pair of 3–0 losses to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City in the Premier League. You have to go back to December 1953 to find the last time Liverpool suffered three consecutive defeats by a three-goal margin, per Opta.
It’s also the first time this century that Liverpool have conceded three or more goals in a three-game span across all competitions, with the most recent precedent occurring in 1992.
The nightmarish form over the past two months has the reigning English champions sitting 12th in the Premier League, 13th in the Champions League league phase standings and already eliminated from the Carabao Cup.
After an almost flawless debut season at Anfield, the honeymoon period between Slot and Liverpool is emphatically over. Many pointed to the PSV home bout as a must-win game for Slot’s men, now, the Dutchman’s job security will likely come under significant scrutiny—if it isn’t already—if results don’t improve fast.
Arne Slot: I Am Feeling Safe
As expected given the recent results, it was only a matter of time before Slot was asked about his job security and the Dutchman didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on the situation.
“I am feeling safe, I am O.K., I have got a lot of support from above,” he told assembled media. “It would be nice to turn it around and get a victory of course but if you are working as a coach and not doing well then it is normal that questions are asked. I am O.K. with my position. It is not the first time I’ve been in a difficult position but it is about time that we turned it around.”
“We talk a lot,” Slot said of his relationship with the club’s owners. “They are helpful to the team and to me and we have those conversations but they don’t call me every single minute of the day to say they trust me. In the normal conversations we have I feel the trust. But I haven’t spoken to them after this game yet so let’s see.”
Despite reassurance from Liverpool’s board, Slot was still scathing about the team’s form. “I think it’s a shock for everyone,” he admitted. “For the players, for the journalists here, for me, for everyone this is a shock. It’s very, very, very unexpected if you look at the quality we are having.”
Slot’s Reds now aim to end the negative run when they visit West Ham United on Sunday. Adding a fourth consecutive defeat against a team in the Premier League relegation fight would be nothing short of catastrophic for the second-year manager.