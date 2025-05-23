Arne Slot Reveals Surprise Trent Alexander-Arnold Criticism Ahead of Liverpool Farewell
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted having to challenge departing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on his training standards this season.
Alexander-Arnold played an integral role in Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph but is preparing to bid farewell to his boyhood side. His announcement of his decision to leave on a free transfer and seal a not-yet-public move to Real Madrid has divided fans, many of whom have booed the England international at games in the wake of his announcement.
Looking back on his short time with Alexander-Arnold, a surprisingly open Slot confessed things did not get off to the strongest start during pre-season last summer, when he questioned the right-back over his performances in training.
“I think Mo [Salah] has said already a few things about why he was in my office in pre-season and there were similar reasons why Trent was in my office in the beginning of the season,” the Liverpool boss began.
“Maybe he said it himself, he’s going to leave either way so why not tell? Maybe it’s already a first gift I can give [incoming Real Madrid manager] Xabi Alonso.
“I wasn’t completely happy with every single minute how he was on the training ground. In my opinion in certain moments he could do a bit more, to say it mildly, and that’s what we talked about. Combined with that I said to him, ‘You are a much better defender than everybody tells you. Unfortunately you don’t show it all the time. That’s why people sometimes say you are not’.
“If he is just at it and focused and concentrated, there are not many players that can go around him, because he’s fast, he’s agile, he has a great mentality. But it’s about showing that every single game, because in this world we are judged not only on the 34 games we do well, we are mainly judged on the four games we don’t do so well. These things we spoke about in pre-season.”
As he prepares to say goodbye to Alexander-Arnold, Slot urged Liverpool fans to focus on the success they have enjoyed with the academy graduate and afford him a positive reception in Sunday’s visit from Crystal Palace in the last game of the season.
“I hope the same for every other player that contributed to us winning the league, that they will get the reception every player deserves,” the boss told BBC Sport.
“All have worked so hard, not only this season, but throughout their careers to achieve something like this. They did this for themselves, but partly also driven by our fans.
“It would be fantastic, if it’s only going to be a positive moment for everyone at the club, and Trent is part of that. I hope I can influence them, but they have their own opinion as well.”