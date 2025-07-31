Arsenal 0–1 Tottenham: Player Ratings As Spurs Edge Pre-Season Derby
Pape Matar Sarr’s stunning first-half strike ensured Tottenham Hotspur beat Arsenal 1–0 in the first ever north London derby staged on foreign soil.
Arsenal dominated the early stages in the third and final friendly of their pre-season tour of Asia, but they were fortunate not to fall behind to their bitter foes in Hong Kong. Pedro Porro’s teasing corner crashed directly into the far post as miscommunication in the penalty area almost proved costly for the Gunners.
Tottenham grew into proceedings as the half wore on and were denied twice more by the post before the half-hour mark. Wilson Odobert’s deflected effort clipped the woodwork and Porro once again struck the post from the subsequent corner, with Richarlison inches away from turning the Spaniard’s delivery home on the goal line.
Set pieces were the theme of a feisty first half as both sides struggled to carve open clear-cut opportunities from open play, but an Arsenal error led to the opening goal of the game on the cusp of half time. Myles Lewis-Skelly lost possession in his own half after tangling with Richarlison and Sarr collected the loose ball, before unleashing an audacious and sumptuous lob over David Raya from 50 yards.
Arsenal’s creative difficulties continued after the restart as Mikel Arteta resisted the urge to make sweeping changes, with Gabriel Martinelli’s wayward shot the best they could muster early in the second period. The Gunners looked vulnerable defensively as well—especially from crosses into the box—and Micky van de Ven really should have doubled Tottenham’s lead as he miscued a close-range header in the 66th minute.
Arteta eventually turned to £63.5 million summer signing Viktor Gyökeres in the closing stages as he sought an equaliser, while exciting 15-year-old Max Dowman was also among the changes. But the substitutes were unable to conjure up any decisive magic as Arsenal were forced to accept their first friendly defeat of the summer. For Spurs, it was the perfect way to begin their brief tour of Asia.
Arsenal Player Ratings (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: David Raya
5.8
RB: Ben White
7.1
CB: William Saliba
7.0
CB: Jakub Kiwior
6.8
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly
5.6
CM: Martin Ødegaard
7.1
CM: Christian Nørgaard
6.1
CM: Declan Rice
6.0
RW: Bukayo Saka
6.2
ST: Kai Havertz
6.4
LW: Gabriel Martinelli
5.8
SUB: Martín Zubimendi (68’ for Nørgaard)
6.1
SUB: Leandro Trossard (68’ for Martinelli)
6.1
SUB: Cristhian Mosquera (78’ for Kiwior)
6.0
SUB: Max Dowman (78’ for Saka)
6.2
SUB: Viktor Gyökeres (78’ for Havertz)
6.1
SUB: Oleksandr Zinchenko (78’ for Lewis-Skelly)
6.1
SUB: Mikel Merino (78’ for Rice)
6.0
SUB: Reiss Nelson (85’ for Trossard)
N/A
Subs not used: Tommy Setford (GK), Alexei Rojas-Fedorushchenko (GK), Josh Nichols, Marli Salmon, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Louie Copley, Andre Harriman-Annous, Ethan Nwaneri, Ismeal Kabia.
Tottenham Player Ratings (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario
7.0
RB: Pedro Porro
7.8
CB: Cristian Romero
7.1
CB: Micky van de Ven
7.1
LB: Djed Spence
7.4
CM: Lucas Bergvall
7.4
CM: Rodrigo Bentancur
7.3
CM: Pape Matar Sarr
8.4
RW: Mohammed Kudus
7.0
ST: Richarlison
6.3
LW: Wilson Odobert
6.3
SUB: Kevin Danso (63’ for Romero)
6.3
SUB: Mathys Tel (63’ for Richarlison)
6.1
SUB: Brennan Johnson (63’ for Kudus)
6.1
SUB: Heung-min Son (78’ for Odobert)
6.5
SUB: Yves Bissouma (78’ for Bergvall)
6.3
SUB: Ben Davies (78’ for Davies)
6.1
SUB: James Maddison (85’ for Sarr)
N/A
SUB: Archie Gray (85’ for Bentancur)
N/A
Subs not used: Antonín Kinský (GK), Brandon Austin (GK), Luka Vušković, George Abbott, Jamie Donley, Min-hyeok Yang.