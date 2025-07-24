‘Earn It’—Mikel Arteta Reveals Plan for Arsenal Breakout Star After Milan Friendly
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on 15-year-old midfielder Max Dowman after his dazzling display as a substitute against AC Milan on Wednesday.
The Gunners began their pre-season tour with a 1–0 win over the Serie A side, in which Dowman came off the bench for the final 25 minutes. The teenager, who does not turn 16 until December, caught the eye and looked at home in the first team.
Those who have followed Dowman’s development will not have been surprised by his performance. Widely hailed as one of the best prospects in English football and perhaps even Europe, he managed a total of 17 goals and 10 assists from midfield across 22 appearances for Arsenal’s Under-18 side this past season, earning a debut with the Under-21s and occasionally training with the seniors.
“I’m very happy with all the kids, I think they are able to play at that level, with 15 years old, in my opinion, because of the environment, and the culture that is within the team, and when somebody makes you feel so comfortable, so confident, straight away you can go and do it,” Arteta told his post-match press conference. “Obviously it gives you the best chance, you have to have the qualities that this kid has.”
Unsurprisingly, Dowman’s performance has seen many fans call for him to be promoted to Arteta’s senior side on a permanent basis, but the boss insisted a decision on the midfielder’s short-term future has not yet been made.
“No, we don’t know, with all the young kids at the end, they are in and around the team constantly, and they are really used to the dynamics, the demands, and especially raising the physical levels,” the boss continued.
“The demands, and actually to be able to perform and impact the game at that level, it demands really, really high physical standards, and they are getting that, and that gives them another platform, and then they will have to earn it.”
Dowman finished the match alongside another 15-year-old, defender Marli Salmon, and academy teammate Josh Nichols, 18. There were also minutes for established graduates Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.
“It’s very good,” Arteta said of the academy’s involvement in the fixture. “It’s a lot of work, in our academy, all the coaches, people involved, and it’s a moment to give opportunities, to reward them, and they certainly took the chance today, in difficult circumstances, against a very big team. It’s incredible how, at 15 years old, they can perform at that level.”